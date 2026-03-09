Enemy attacks cut power to parts of three regions, with schedules in some areas

Enemy attacks left some residents in three regions of Ukraine without electricity, and in some regions there are power outage schedules, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some communities in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Energy workers, as noted, are working in an enhanced mode to restore electricity to all consumers as soon as possible.

Outage schedules

"In some regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry," the Ministry of Energy noted.

As Ukrenergo noted, electricity consumption shows a downward trend - the reason for this is clear weather. However, given the weather conditions, it is advisable to shift active energy consumption today to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 11:00 to 16:00.

In regions where hourly outages are in effect, the Ministry of Energy asks Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

In Kyiv, due to emergency power outages on the right bank, water pressure dropped - water utility