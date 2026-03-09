In Kyiv, due to emergency power outages on the right bank, water pressure dropped - water utility

In Kyiv, the power outage at Kyivvodokanal facilities due to an emergency shutdown caused a drop in water pressure in the water supply network in four districts of the capital on the right bank, Kyivvodokanal reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Due to an emergency shutdown by DTEK, Kyivvodokanal facilities are de-energized. Currently, low pressure is observed in the water supply networks of Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Podilskyi districts. - reported by Kyivvodokanal.

As noted, specialists are working to stabilize the situation.

DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids reported that "individual power-on schedules are in effect in Kyiv so that residents of the capital can plan their day." They are available on the DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids website and chatbot, as well as in the "Kyiv Digital" application. Previous schedules and queues are not in effect.

