In Kyiv, due to emergency power outages on the right bank, water pressure dropped - water utility

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
06:12 AM • 11819 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 33609 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 56169 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 88104 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 52132 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 45282 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 33599 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40826 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 82177 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45430 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.2m/s
40%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran confirms military aid to Russia in war against US and IsraelMarch 9, 02:04 AM • 14303 views
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 25644 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhoto05:15 AM • 18362 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 10529 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 10011 views
Publications
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 10011 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 88096 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 93125 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 97567 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 127437 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 7392 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 10531 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 29382 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 36346 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 38184 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system

In Kyiv, due to emergency power outages on the right bank, water pressure dropped - water utility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1590 views

Due to emergency shutdowns by DTEK in Solomyanskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Podilskyi districts, water pressure is low. Specialists are stabilizing the pressure.

In Kyiv, due to emergency power outages on the right bank, water pressure dropped - water utility

In Kyiv, the power outage at Kyivvodokanal facilities due to an emergency shutdown caused a drop in water pressure in the water supply network in four districts of the capital on the right bank, Kyivvodokanal reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Due to an emergency shutdown by DTEK, Kyivvodokanal facilities are de-energized. Currently, low pressure is observed in the water supply networks of Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Podilskyi districts.

- reported by Kyivvodokanal.

As noted, specialists are working to stabilize the situation.

DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids reported that "individual power-on schedules are in effect in Kyiv so that residents of the capital can plan their day." They are available on the DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids website and chatbot, as well as in the "Kyiv Digital" application. Previous schedules and queues are not in effect.

Almost 2,000 homes in Kyiv without heating, three injured due to Russian attack07.03.26, 10:04 • 4428 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
DTEK
Kyiv