Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in four regions - Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Donetsk regions. As a result, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers are applied in all regions of Ukraine from 07:00 to 22:00.
Russian troops attacked energy facilities in four regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, after Russia's night attacks, writes UNN.
The enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.
As stated, emergency recovery work is ongoing, and energy workers are working continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.
Addition
Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, caused by massive shelling and damage to energy infrastructure facilities, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers are applied in all regions of Ukraine from 07:00 to 22:00. Emergency power supply restrictions have also been introduced in several regions.
