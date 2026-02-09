Enemy attacked Dnipro, fire broke out - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro, a fire broke out, no one was injured. The consequences are being clarified.
The Russian army attacked Dnipro, causing a fire. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.
The enemy struck Dnipro. A fire broke out. Preliminary, no one was injured
According to him, the consequences are being clarified.
Additionally
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from Russian Taganrog, and later about a high-speed target heading for Dnipro.
