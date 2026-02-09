Enemy attacked Dnipro, fire broke out - OVA

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
08:22 AM • 14354 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 27633 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 33220 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 50579 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 49972 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 41031 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 39604 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26718 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18156 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13514 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2m/s
61%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhotoFebruary 9, 05:05 AM • 26047 views
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: detailsFebruary 9, 06:15 AM • 10419 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 28542 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia09:47 AM • 18122 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 8160 views
Publications
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 8168 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 55642 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 77032 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 93906 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 87360 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Shevchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 28543 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 36087 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 49347 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 50106 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 58355 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Facebook

Enemy attacked Dnipro, fire broke out - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro, a fire broke out, no one was injured. The consequences are being clarified.

Enemy attacked Dnipro, fire broke out - OVA

The Russian army attacked Dnipro, causing a fire. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

The enemy struck Dnipro. A fire broke out.  Preliminary, no one was injured 

- Hanzha reported.

According to him, the consequences are being clarified.

Additionally

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from Russian Taganrog, and later about a high-speed target heading for Dnipro.

Russian attack on Dnipro: utility company and vehicles damaged07.02.26, 11:44 • 4200 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force