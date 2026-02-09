Enemy attacked Dnipro, fire broke out - OVA

The Russian army attacked Dnipro, causing a fire. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

The enemy struck Dnipro. A fire broke out. Preliminary, no one was injured - Hanzha reported.

According to him, the consequences are being clarified.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from Russian Taganrog, and later about a high-speed target heading for Dnipro.

