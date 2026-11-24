Emergency power outages have been introduced in Dnipro and four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. The restrictions are in effect on the orders of "Ukrenergo," UNN reports.

Details

Consumers in Dnipro, Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove and Samar districts may be left without electricity. The hourly outage schedules are currently not in effect.

The difficult situation was caused by damage to the main power grids.

Energy workers have already restored power to critical infrastructure facilities. Repair work is currently underway to restore electricity to residents' homes as soon as possible.

At the same time, restoration efforts are being hampered by prolonged air-raid alerts, which force specialists to suspend their work.