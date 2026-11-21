Emergency power outages have been introduced in parts of Dnipropetrovsk region, while an energy infrastructure facility was damaged in Vinnytsia, resulting in power outages. This was reported by UNN, citing DTEK and the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.

Details

Emergency outages have been introduced in parts of Dnipropetrovsk region at the direction of Ukrenergo. Emergency outages are in effect in Dnipro, as well as in the Dnipro, Samarivskyi, Pavlohradskyi and Kamianskyi districts - DTEK reported.

The company reminded that schedules do not apply during emergency outages.

Nataliia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, also reported that an energy infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. The city is experiencing power outages.

Energy crews are already working to restore power supply.

To remind you

On November 21, restriction and scheduled outage schedules will be in effect for industry and all consumers. Power may be cut off for 6 to 12 hours.