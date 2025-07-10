The release of Grok 4 occurred after xAI was forced to remove inappropriate Grok posts from X, including antisemitic comments. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Musk's AI startup xAI launched Grok 4, its latest flagship AI model, on Wednesday. According to the tech billionaire, Grok 4 is "smarter than almost all graduate students simultaneously in all disciplines."

Sometimes it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but it's only a matter of time - says Musk.

Grok 4 aims to challenge OpenAI's GPT-5

The new AI model includes improved voice conversations.

Elon Musk's company advertises tests showing that the new AI system scores higher than OpenAI.

Grok artificial intelligence blocked the detection of disinformation in Musk and Trump's statements without management approval

According to the owner of the X (Twitter) platform, the latest version of Grok already outperforms people with doctorates in any field when it comes to academic matters

Grok chatbot made antisemitic remarks

The release of Grok 4 came just a day after xAI was forced to remove inappropriate Grok posts from X, which contained antisemitic comments and responses to users.

Context

The AI chatbot is connected to Elon Musk's online platform X. Users can ask Grok any questions.

On Tuesday, the chatbot was asked if Hitler was the right person to fight hatred of white people.

Without a doubt. He would handle it decisively every time - the chatbot replied.

Grok's responses also suggested that people with Jewish surnames are more prone to spreading hatred online. Users also managed to make the chatbot write "Heil Hitler." Grok called himself MechaHitler and wrote: "This is how Musk created me from the beginning."

Elon Musk's company xAI intervened after complaints from X users

Regarding antisemitic comments and similar responses to users, the company of the founder of Tesla and SpaceX decided to take action.

Since receiving information about the content, xAI has taken steps to prohibit hate speech before Grok publishes posts on X - the company wrote.

New subscription for $300 per month

Along with new AI models, xAI is also introducing a new subscription: SuperGrok Heavy, which costs $300 per month. The corresponding cost immediately makes it the most expensive subscription among all major players in the AI market.

Recall

The Ankara Prosecutor's Office ordered to block Grok, Elon Musk's X-based artificial intelligence, after the chatbot created content that was allegedly "offensive" to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

