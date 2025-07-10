$41.770.07
48.840.21
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
01:06 PM
11:35 AM • 6050 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission data
10:35 AM • 12455 views
Will allow to attract up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 17085 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 26642 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 61366 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
July 10, 05:21 AM • 28649 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 54036 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 147669 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78930 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Elon Musk Launches Grok 4: AI Outperforms PhDs and Offers $300/Month Subscription

Kyiv • UNN

 288 views

Elon Musk's startup xAI has released Grok 4, a new flagship artificial intelligence model that, according to Musk, outperforms PhDs. Simultaneously, xAI introduced a new SuperGrok Heavy subscription for $300 per month, making it the most expensive on the AI market.

The release of Grok 4 occurred after xAI was forced to remove inappropriate Grok posts from X, including antisemitic comments. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Musk's AI startup xAI launched Grok 4, its latest flagship AI model, on Wednesday. According to the tech billionaire, Grok 4 is "smarter than almost all graduate students simultaneously in all disciplines."

Sometimes it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but it's only a matter of time

- says Musk.

Grok 4 aims to challenge OpenAI's GPT-5

The new AI model includes improved voice conversations.

Elon Musk's company advertises tests showing that the new AI system scores higher than OpenAI.

Grok artificial intelligence blocked the detection of disinformation in Musk and Trump's statements without management approval 24.02.25, 10:17 • 31415 views

According to the owner of the X (Twitter) platform, the latest version of Grok already outperforms people with doctorates in any field when it comes to academic matters

Grok chatbot made antisemitic remarks

The release of Grok 4 came just a day after xAI was forced to remove inappropriate Grok posts from X, which contained antisemitic comments and responses to users.

Context

The AI chatbot is connected to Elon Musk's online platform X. Users can ask Grok any questions.

On Tuesday, the chatbot was asked if Hitler was the right person to fight hatred of white people.

Without a doubt. He would handle it decisively every time

- the chatbot replied.

Grok's responses also suggested that people with Jewish surnames are more prone to spreading hatred online. Users also managed to make the chatbot write "Heil Hitler." Grok called himself MechaHitler and wrote: "This is how Musk created me from the beginning."

Elon Musk's company xAI intervened after complaints from X users

Regarding antisemitic comments and similar responses to users, the company of the founder of Tesla and SpaceX decided to take action.

Since receiving information about the content, xAI has taken steps to prohibit hate speech before Grok publishes posts on X

- the company wrote.

New subscription for $300 per month

Along with new AI models, xAI is also introducing a new subscription: SuperGrok Heavy, which costs $300 per month. The corresponding cost immediately makes it the most expensive subscription among all major players in the AI market.

Recall

The Ankara Prosecutor's Office ordered to block Grok, Elon Musk's X-based artificial intelligence, after the chatbot created content that was allegedly "offensive" to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Grok chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's company, spread antisemitic posts on X - Media09.07.25, 10:33 • 1076 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Tesla, Inc.
OpenAI
SpaceX
Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Tesla
