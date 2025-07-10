Elon Musk Launches Grok 4: AI Outperforms PhDs and Offers $300/Month Subscription
Kyiv • UNN
Elon Musk's startup xAI has released Grok 4, a new flagship artificial intelligence model that, according to Musk, outperforms PhDs. Simultaneously, xAI introduced a new SuperGrok Heavy subscription for $300 per month, making it the most expensive on the AI market.
The release of Grok 4 occurred after xAI was forced to remove inappropriate Grok posts from X, including antisemitic comments. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.
Details
Musk's AI startup xAI launched Grok 4, its latest flagship AI model, on Wednesday. According to the tech billionaire, Grok 4 is "smarter than almost all graduate students simultaneously in all disciplines."
Sometimes it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but it's only a matter of time
Grok 4 aims to challenge OpenAI's GPT-5
The new AI model includes improved voice conversations.
Elon Musk's company advertises tests showing that the new AI system scores higher than OpenAI.
Grok artificial intelligence blocked the detection of disinformation in Musk and Trump's statements without management approval 24.02.25, 10:17 • 31415 views
According to the owner of the X (Twitter) platform, the latest version of Grok already outperforms people with doctorates in any field when it comes to academic matters
Grok chatbot made antisemitic remarks
The release of Grok 4 came just a day after xAI was forced to remove inappropriate Grok posts from X, which contained antisemitic comments and responses to users.
Context
The AI chatbot is connected to Elon Musk's online platform X. Users can ask Grok any questions.
On Tuesday, the chatbot was asked if Hitler was the right person to fight hatred of white people.
Without a doubt. He would handle it decisively every time
Grok's responses also suggested that people with Jewish surnames are more prone to spreading hatred online. Users also managed to make the chatbot write "Heil Hitler." Grok called himself MechaHitler and wrote: "This is how Musk created me from the beginning."
Elon Musk's company xAI intervened after complaints from X users
Regarding antisemitic comments and similar responses to users, the company of the founder of Tesla and SpaceX decided to take action.
Since receiving information about the content, xAI has taken steps to prohibit hate speech before Grok publishes posts on X
New subscription for $300 per month
Along with new AI models, xAI is also introducing a new subscription: SuperGrok Heavy, which costs $300 per month. The corresponding cost immediately makes it the most expensive subscription among all major players in the AI market.
Recall
The Ankara Prosecutor's Office ordered to block Grok, Elon Musk's X-based artificial intelligence, after the chatbot created content that was allegedly "offensive" to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Grok chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's company, spread antisemitic posts on X - Media09.07.25, 10:33 • 1076 views