Electricity shortages persist in Ukraine in the evening, with restrictions in two regions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90340 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109253 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152013 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155918 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251851 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174509 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165717 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148375 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226682 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37949 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72282 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40256 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33424 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66027 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251851 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226682 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212652 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238366 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225103 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90340 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66027 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113231 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114115 views
Actual
Electricity shortages persist in Ukraine in the evening, with restrictions in two regions

Electricity shortages persist in Ukraine in the evening, with restrictions in two regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21196 views

Ukraine is experiencing electricity shortages in the evening peak hours due to damage from Russian strikes, while during the day there is a surplus of electricity from renewable sources, consumption restrictions in Kharkiv and Dnipro regions, and imports from neighboring countries to balance the grid.

In Ukraine, the power grid remains in deficit in the evening and in surplus in the daytime, electricity consumption has slightly increased since yesterday, and restrictions are still in place in two regions, the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, calling for economical electricity consumption, UNN reports.

Consumption and generation

"The power grid is experiencing a shortage of electricity during certain evening hours of maximum consumption. Due to the damage caused by Russian missile strikes, power plants cannot generate enough electricity to cover all consumer needs," the statement said.

On Wednesday, May 1, the daily maximum consumption was reported to be 1.4% higher than on Tuesday, April 30. Today, May 2, as of 9:30 a.m., consumption is 1.6% higher than yesterday at the same time.

"Cloudless, windy weather contributes to the active operation of renewable energy plants, which is why the power system has an excess of electricity during the daytime. To maintain the balance between production and consumption, yesterday, May 2, from 10:50 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the operation of renewable energy facilities was limited," the company said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, no emergency assistance was called in the day before.

Restrictions

Currently, the power system has only network restrictions. The reason for their application is the damage to the equipment of the trunk power grids by Russian drones and missiles. "During the day, consumption restrictions are in effect in Kharkiv region. In the morning, more than 200,000 household consumers were cut off. Consumption for industry in Kryvyi Rih is also restricted around the clock," Ukrenergo said.

Import and export

Imports: throughout the day, except for daytime hours, from Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, and Moldova. The total volume is 8,471 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1500 MW in some hours.

De-energization

At night, a high-voltage line of Ukrenergo in the central region was switched off by protection. There were no power outages, and the line was returned to operation by automatic control.

As of morning, 410 settlements are without electricity. 

According to the Ministry of Energy, 947 subscribers in 15 settlements in Chernihiv region were simultaneously cut off from electricity supply as a result of the shelling.

"At night, the enemy shelled the territory of one of the mines in Donetsk region. A fire broke out on the surface, which was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. There were no casualties and no workers in the mine," the Ministry of Energy said.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.40 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising