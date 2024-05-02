Electricity shortages persist in Ukraine in the evening, with restrictions in two regions

In Ukraine, the power grid remains in deficit in the evening and in surplus in the daytime, electricity consumption has slightly increased since yesterday, and restrictions are still in place in two regions, the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, calling for economical electricity consumption, UNN reports.

Consumption and generation

"The power grid is experiencing a shortage of electricity during certain evening hours of maximum consumption. Due to the damage caused by Russian missile strikes, power plants cannot generate enough electricity to cover all consumer needs," the statement said.

On Wednesday, May 1, the daily maximum consumption was reported to be 1.4% higher than on Tuesday, April 30. Today, May 2, as of 9:30 a.m., consumption is 1.6% higher than yesterday at the same time.

"Cloudless, windy weather contributes to the active operation of renewable energy plants, which is why the power system has an excess of electricity during the daytime. To maintain the balance between production and consumption, yesterday, May 2, from 10:50 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the operation of renewable energy facilities was limited," the company said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, no emergency assistance was called in the day before.

Restrictions

Currently, the power system has only network restrictions. The reason for their application is the damage to the equipment of the trunk power grids by Russian drones and missiles. "During the day, consumption restrictions are in effect in Kharkiv region. In the morning, more than 200,000 household consumers were cut off. Consumption for industry in Kryvyi Rih is also restricted around the clock," Ukrenergo said.

Import and export

Imports: throughout the day, except for daytime hours, from Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, and Moldova. The total volume is 8,471 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1500 MW in some hours.

De-energization

At night, a high-voltage line of Ukrenergo in the central region was switched off by protection. There were no power outages, and the line was returned to operation by automatic control.

As of morning, 410 settlements are without electricity.

According to the Ministry of Energy, 947 subscribers in 15 settlements in Chernihiv region were simultaneously cut off from electricity supply as a result of the shelling.

"At night, the enemy shelled the territory of one of the mines in Donetsk region. A fire broke out on the surface, which was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. There were no casualties and no workers in the mine," the Ministry of Energy said.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.40 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.