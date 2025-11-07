Electricity consumption increased in Ukraine on November 7: most consumers without power in two regions

On Friday, November 7, electricity consumption shows an upward trend. In this regard, hourly blackouts are applied to most regions of Ukraine, and Ukrainians are not recommended to turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously until 10:00 p.m., UNN reports with reference to "Ukrenergo".

Since yesterday, November 6, a significant number of consumers in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions remain without power. Emergency recovery work in all regions affected by shelling continues, Ukrenergo said.

Because of this, consumption restriction measures are applied in most regions of Ukraine on November 7. Thus, as of now, hourly blackout schedules of the 1st stage are in effect.

In addition, from 08:00 to 22:00, power limitation schedules for industry and business are applied. At the same time, Ukrenergo noted: as of 6:30 a.m. on November 7, electricity consumption in Ukraine was 1.9% higher than at this time on the previous day - Thursday, November 6.

Yesterday, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was 4.9% higher than the maximum of the previous day - Wednesday, November 5.

Earlier, UNN reported that the occupiers launched strikes on November 7 on energy infrastructure in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

UNN also reported that the Russians attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, causing significant damage.