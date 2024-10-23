Electricity consumption has stabilized, with power outages in 5 regions due to shelling and hostilities
Kyiv • UNN
Electricity consumption in Ukraine has stabilized and is in line with seasonal levels. Due to hostilities and other reasons, 543 settlements were cut off from electricity in the morning. This was reported on Wednesday by NPC Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.
Consumption
"Consumption has stabilized and is in line with seasonal indicators. Today, on October 23, as of 9:30 a.m., it was at the same level as the previous day - on Tuesday," the NPC said.
"Due to problems in the networks of the distribution system operator (oblenergo), emergency power outages were introduced in Poltava region at 8:30 a.m. today. The restrictive measures will be lifted as soon as the emergency repair work is completed," Ukrenergo said.
It is reported that during the hours of maximum consumption, the power grid remains under capacity. Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 16:00.
Import
It will be supplied throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 7,021 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,199 MW in some hours.
Power outages
Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 543 settlements were completely or partially de-energized this morning, the NPC said.
According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions lost power in Dnipro, Sumy, and Kherson:
In Sumy region, substations and consumers were de-energized as a result of a drone attack. The power supply has been restored.
A UAV attack on a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region resulted in equipment being shut down, which led to a power outage for household consumers and a water utility. The power supply has been restored
The overhead line was also disconnected due to the hostilities. The inspection revealed damage to the line.