Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency shutdown schedules are in effect in almost all regions - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo", according to UNN.
Details
Due to the difficult situation in Ukraine's integrated energy system, emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in all regions, except for Donetsk and parts of Chernihiv regions. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
It is noted that hourly shutdown schedules continue to be in effect in Chernihiv region. Emergency recovery work is underway in all regions affected by shelling.
Recall
By order of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.