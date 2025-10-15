Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency shutdown schedules are in effect in almost all regions - Ukrenergo

Emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in all regions, except for Donetsk and parts of Chernihiv regions. The reason is the consequences of previous Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Due to the difficult situation in Ukraine's integrated energy system, emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in all regions, except for Donetsk and parts of Chernihiv regions. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. - the statement reads.

It is noted that hourly shutdown schedules continue to be in effect in Chernihiv region. Emergency recovery work is underway in all regions affected by shelling.

By order of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.