Due to maintenance work at Chop station, trains to Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been temporarily cancelled

Passenger rail service across the Ukrainian-Slovak border at Chop has been temporarily suspended on October 12–13 due to repair work at the railway station. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN writes.

Due to repair work at Chop railway station, passenger rail service across the Ukrainian-Slovak border will be temporarily suspended from October 12 to 13 - the statement says.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, on October 12, the Bratislava–Chop train, scheduled to arrive at Chop station at 21:41, will not run. On October 13, all trains traveling to Slovakia and the Czech Republic and in the opposite direction through the "Chop (Strazh)" border crossing will be canceled.

Passengers planning rail trips toward Slovakia on the above-mentioned dates are advised to check the current timetable and whether the service is operating in advance - the statement notes.

Moldova is creating shelters at checkpoints near the border with Ukraine