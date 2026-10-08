Moldova is creating shelters at checkpoints near the border with Ukraine

At the border crossing point on the border with Ukraine, the Moldovan authorities are creating protective zones where border crossing personnel, as well as citizens present at the border, could take shelter from possible drone strikes. This is reported by Newsmaker, according to UNN.

Details

According to Moldova’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Daniela Misail-Nikitin, the Moldovan authorities are trying to equip all border police checkpoints with the necessary protective measures, including those located on the territory of Ukraine.

We are also discussing bringing employees of the Republic of Moldova back to the territory of the Republic of Moldova. They have already been withdrawn from two border crossing points, but we will also withdraw the others from the joint checkpoints located on the territory of Ukraine. They will work on the territory of Moldova - Misail-Nikitin said.

She stressed that work is currently underway to create protective zones "so that, if necessary, border police officers and official personnel, as well as citizens present at the border crossing point, could evacuate to a safe place."

Reminder

On the morning of October 5, a shell fell near the Palanca border crossing point, ricocheted off the ground, and hit a scheduled bus standing near the barrier. According to Moldova’s Border Police, one agency employee sustained a minor injury, and operations at the "Palanca-Mayaki-Udobne" checkpoint were suspended.

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