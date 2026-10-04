"Russia's war is already dangerously reaching Moldova": Sandu reacts emotionally to yet another shelling

President of Moldova Maia Sandu said that the country's airspace had been violated again during russia's massive attack on Ukraine. According to the Moldovan authorities, 3 missiles and 2 drones flew over the country, with debris found in several districts, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

The incidents occurred on the morning of October 3, approximately between 7:45 and 8:00. Fragments of aerial targets were found in the Hîncești, Anenii Noi and Căușeni districts. The falling debris caused a fire, but there is no information about casualties.

Sandu directly linked the incident to Russia's strike on Ukraine.

"Russia's war is dangerously reaching Moldova"

I condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine this morning. Its war is dangerously reaching Moldova – Sandu said.

According to her, Russian aerial attack weapons, including Band erol missiles and drones, violated Moldova's airspace and exploded on its territory.

This is far from the first such incident. The Moldovan authorities are recording a sharp increase in the number of airspace violations amid Russian attacks on Ukraine. As of September 21, the country had already reported 39 such incidents since the beginning of 2026, compared with 17 for all of 2025.

In Moldova, six flights through the country's airspace were recorded — three missiles and two drones "exploded on the ground"

In recent months, Chișinău has been strengthening its air defense. Moldova received €120 million from the EU to purchase a medium-range air defense system and is also developing capabilities to detect and destroy drones.

Earlier, Sandu emphasized that strengthening Ukrainian air defense directly increases Moldova's own security, since every Russian missile or drone intercepted over Ukraine reduces the risk of it entering the airspace of neighboring states.

Moldova handed Russia a note of protest over drones and missiles in the country's airspace