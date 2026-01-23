Due to demand, a new train from Odesa to the Carpathians is being launched: the schedule is known

A new train will run in Ukraine, connecting Odesa and Rakhiv in the Carpathian region, due to demand, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to consistently high demand for travel from the south of Ukraine to the Carpathian region, Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new long-distance train No. 26/25 Odesa-Rakhiv - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

As noted, the start of operation:

from Odesa - from February 3;

from Rakhiv - from February 4

The train will run daily.

Schedule:

departure from Odesa - 18:38, arrival in Rakhiv - 13:20;

departure from Rakhiv - 14:21, arrival in Odesa - 08:38.

"The train route will pass through: Podilsk, Vapniarka, Zhmerynka, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Yaremche, Tatariv-Bukovel, Vorokhta, Yasinia, Kvasy. The train will include luxury, compartment, open-plan carriages, carriages with women's and children's compartments," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Ticket sales are open in the app, on the website, and at ticket offices.

"Train No. 26/25 Odesa-Rakhiv participates in the "3000 kilometers across Ukraine" program," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

In addition, as indicated, to meet the increased demand for transportation to the Carpathian region, an additional train No. 255/256 Kyiv-Rakhiv will be scheduled on certain dates. For the nearest dates, this train is scheduled to depart from Kyiv on January 26 and 28.

