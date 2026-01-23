Due to demand, a new train from Odesa to the Carpathians is being launched: the schedule is known

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
12:59 PM • 4578 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 13120 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 33727 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 18122 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 20688 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 28492 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 66055 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33731 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 31366 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29506 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
85%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 89418 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 49496 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 36519 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13246 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 12807 views
Publications
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 33745 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 66064 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 63305 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 66127 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 76463 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Mette Frederiksen
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Abu Dhabi
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 12817 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13259 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 33976 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 49542 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 44430 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Iron dome

Due to demand, a new train from Odesa to the Carpathians is being launched: the schedule is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new daily train No. 26/25 Odesa-Rakhiv starting February 3. The route will pass through Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and other cities, offering carriages of various classes.

Due to demand, a new train from Odesa to the Carpathians is being launched: the schedule is known

A new train will run in Ukraine, connecting Odesa and Rakhiv in the Carpathian region, due to demand, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to consistently high demand for travel from the south of Ukraine to the Carpathian region, Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new long-distance train No. 26/25 Odesa-Rakhiv

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

As noted, the start of operation:

  • from Odesa - from February 3;
    • from Rakhiv - from February 4

      The train will run daily.

      Schedule:

      • departure from Odesa - 18:38, arrival in Rakhiv - 13:20;
        • departure from Rakhiv - 14:21, arrival in Odesa - 08:38.

          "The train route will pass through: Podilsk, Vapniarka, Zhmerynka, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Yaremche, Tatariv-Bukovel, Vorokhta, Yasinia, Kvasy. The train will include luxury, compartment, open-plan carriages,  carriages with women's and children's compartments," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

          Ticket sales are open in the app, on the website, and at ticket offices.

          "Train No. 26/25 Odesa-Rakhiv participates in the "3000 kilometers across Ukraine" program," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

          In addition, as indicated, to meet the increased demand for transportation to the Carpathian region, an additional train No. 255/256 Kyiv-Rakhiv will be scheduled on certain dates. For the nearest dates, this train is scheduled to depart from Kyiv on January 26 and 28.

          Starting today, "Ukrzaliznytsia" introduces an updated timetable for over 200 trains: what has changed22.01.26, 06:30 • 3034 views

          Julia Shramko

          Society
          Technology
          Ukrainian Railways
          Rakhiv
          Yaremche
          Podilsk
          Yasinya
          Ukraine
          Ternopil
          Ivano-Frankivsk
          Khmelnytskyi
          Lviv
          Odesa
          Kyiv