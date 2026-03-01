Drones, KABs, missiles - Zelenskyy announced the scale of Russian winter strikes on Ukraine

Ukrainians survived the winter under massive attacks from the Russian Federation, which used over 1720 attack drones, almost 1300 guided aerial bombs, and more than 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine in the last week of the season. This was written by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, over the three winter months, the Russians launched more than 14,670 KABs, 738 missiles, and almost 19,000 attack drones at Ukrainian cities and communities, most of which, as the head of state noted, were Russian-Iranian-made Shahed-type drones.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Iranian regime is currently using these same drones for attacks on Middle Eastern countries.

The President stressed that Russia, in his assessment, did not even try to justify its attacks on civilian critical infrastructure during the winter, calling such attacks "brutal."

Zelenskyy also stated the need to counter evil in any part of the world and noted that with sufficient determination from the US and its partners, "even the bloodiest dictators eventually pay for their crimes."

Recall

On the night of March 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 attack drones, 110 of which were shot down. 13 drones hit their targets and debris fell.