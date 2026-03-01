$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
07:44 AM
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Publications
Exclusives
Drones, KABs, missiles - Zelenskyy announced the scale of Russian winter strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Over three months, the enemy used more than 14,670 guided aerial bombs, 738 missiles, and almost 19,000 attack drones.

Drones, KABs, missiles - Zelenskyy announced the scale of Russian winter strikes on Ukraine

Ukrainians survived the winter under massive attacks from the Russian Federation, which used over 1720 attack drones, almost 1300 guided aerial bombs, and more than 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine in the last week of the season. This was written by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, over the three winter months, the Russians launched more than 14,670 KABs, 738 missiles, and almost 19,000 attack drones at Ukrainian cities and communities, most of which, as the head of state noted, were Russian-Iranian-made Shahed-type drones.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Iranian regime is currently using these same drones for attacks on Middle Eastern countries.

The President stressed that Russia, in his assessment, did not even try to justify its attacks on civilian critical infrastructure during the winter, calling such attacks "brutal."

Zelenskyy also stated the need to counter evil in any part of the world and noted that with sufficient determination from the US and its partners, "even the bloodiest dictators eventually pay for their crimes."

Recall

On the night of March 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 attack drones, 110 of which were shot down. 13 drones hit their targets and debris fell.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine