Drones attacked two thermal power plants in occupied Donetsk region: many settlements without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of November 18, unknown drones attacked the Zuyivska and Starobeshevska thermal power plants in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. This led to power outages in many settlements and the shutdown of boiler houses and filtration stations.
On the night of Tuesday, November 18, unknown drones attacked two thermal power plants in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region, as a result of which a significant number of settlements were left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the publication of the so-called "head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" Denis Pushilin.
As a result of an unprecedented attack on the Republic's energy system, the Zuyivska and Starobeshevska TPPs were damaged. Many settlements were de-energized, which caused boiler houses and filtering stations to stop.
He added that "relevant departments" are working in emergency mode.
