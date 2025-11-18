Drones attacked two thermal power plants in occupied Donetsk region: many settlements without electricity

On the night of Tuesday, November 18, unknown drones attacked two thermal power plants in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region, as a result of which a significant number of settlements were left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the publication of the so-called "head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" Denis Pushilin.

As a result of an unprecedented attack on the Republic's energy system, the Zuyivska and Starobeshevska TPPs were damaged. Many settlements were de-energized, which caused boiler houses and filtering stations to stop. - Pushilin's post says.

He added that "relevant departments" are working in emergency mode.

Gas pipeline explodes in Omsk suburb: large-scale fire breaks out