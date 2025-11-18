Gas pipeline explodes in Omsk suburb: large-scale fire breaks out

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
November 17, 04:21 PM • 17439 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 34861 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 30686 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 31489 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 29220 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 22566 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 54396 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 26333 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 20010 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22556 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
5.9m/s
75%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chernyshov's pre-trial detention: the court announced a break in the session until tomorrowNovember 17, 07:04 PM • 9072 views
Scientists have discovered a lost continent of Earth that disappeared 155 million years agoNovember 17, 07:09 PM • 10575 views
US Congress began work on advancing a bill on tough sanctions against Russia - GrahamNovember 17, 07:24 PM • 4224 views
Montenegro's Foreign Ministry warned the Russian ambassador about the possible consequences of his statementsNovember 17, 07:37 PM • 3026 views
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine01:39 AM • 12677 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 54398 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 87658 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 80546 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 137684 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 115201 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Great Britain
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 21975 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 30633 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 31087 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 24674 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 43813 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Hill
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Gas pipeline explodes in Omsk suburb: large-scale fire breaks out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

On Tuesday, November 18, a gas pipeline exploded in the suburbs of Omsk (Russia), causing a large fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and the cause may have been a gas leak.

Gas pipeline explodes in Omsk suburb: large-scale fire breaks out

On Tuesday, November 18, a gas pipeline explosion occurred in the suburbs of Omsk (Russia), causing a large fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels and a post by the region's governor, Vitaliy Khotsenko.

Details

Around 5 a.m., videos of a large-scale fire in the Omsk region appeared on social networks, where users reported a gas pipeline explosion.

The region's governor, Vitaliy Khotsenko, confirmed the incident and added that a gas leak from the pipe had preliminarily occurred.

A fire occurred in a field in the area of Rostovka village, Omsk district. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. According to one version, there was a gas leak from the gas pipeline.

- the governor's post says.

Khotsenko added that specialists from operational services are working at the scene, and law enforcement agencies are investigating the causes of what happened.

The accident occurred on an underground section of the main gas pipeline branch.

- he clarified later.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels report that residents of Rostovka complain of a chemical smell in the air.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the facilities of the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia. The plant has an annual processing volume of almost 9 million tons and produces more than 20 types of products, including jet fuel.

Explosions at a plant in Russia's Chelyabinsk region: dead and wounded reported23.10.25, 03:30 • 20952 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Village
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine