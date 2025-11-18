Gas pipeline explodes in Omsk suburb: large-scale fire breaks out

On Tuesday, November 18, a gas pipeline explosion occurred in the suburbs of Omsk (Russia), causing a large fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels and a post by the region's governor, Vitaliy Khotsenko.

Details

Around 5 a.m., videos of a large-scale fire in the Omsk region appeared on social networks, where users reported a gas pipeline explosion.

The region's governor, Vitaliy Khotsenko, confirmed the incident and added that a gas leak from the pipe had preliminarily occurred.

A fire occurred in a field in the area of Rostovka village, Omsk district. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. According to one version, there was a gas leak from the gas pipeline. - the governor's post says.

Khotsenko added that specialists from operational services are working at the scene, and law enforcement agencies are investigating the causes of what happened.

The accident occurred on an underground section of the main gas pipeline branch. - he clarified later.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels report that residents of Rostovka complain of a chemical smell in the air.

