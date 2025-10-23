Explosions at a plant in Russia's Chelyabinsk region: dead and wounded reported

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
10:55 PM • 9468 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
10:05 PM • 14837 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
09:40 PM • 4744 views
"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companiesPhoto
08:51 PM • 15914 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
October 22, 07:25 PM • 20897 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 34854 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
October 22, 04:19 PM • 23175 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
October 22, 03:19 PM • 22545 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
October 22, 03:06 PM • 20560 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 34865 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.4m/s
92%
748mm
Popular news
Two lawyers exposed in Kyiv for attempting to bribe a judgeOctober 22, 04:37 PM • 4798 views
In Russia, citizens are urged to "lend the state" their savings - CPDOctober 22, 05:00 PM • 3292 views
US lifts restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western missiles to strike Russia – WSJOctober 22, 07:21 PM • 16957 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 23: DTEK published schedulesOctober 22, 08:11 PM • 11184 views
Russian drone hit a synagogue in Podil - Rabbi Asman10:26 PM • 9212 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 34847 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 34859 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
October 22, 01:53 PM • 31535 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideoOctober 22, 12:54 PM • 35046 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 38313 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 21008 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 40698 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 55228 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 64370 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 53993 views
Actual
Social network
Storm Shadow cruise missile
ChatGPT
The Diplomat
Gold

Explosions at a plant in Russia's Chelyabinsk region: dead and wounded reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1756 views

Two explosions occurred at an enterprise in the city of Kopeysk near Chelyabinsk, resulting in nine deaths and five injuries. Chelyabinsk Oblast Governor Alexey Texler stated that the drone strike version was not confirmed.

Explosions at a plant in Russia's Chelyabinsk region: dead and wounded reported

On Wednesday, October 22, in the evening, two explosions occurred at a local enterprise in the city of Kopeysk, near Chelyabinsk. Nine people died, and five more were injured. This was reported by Chelyabinsk Oblast Governor Oleksiy Teksler, according to UNN.

Details

The official noted that there is no threat to the city's residents, and the version of a drone strike has not yet been confirmed. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The first explosion occurred earlier in the evening, after which rescuers arrived at the scene. During the firefighting, another explosion occurred, but the open flame has already been extinguished.

According to Teksler, nine people died, and five are in serious condition in hospitals. Local authorities are checking information about possible missing persons.

Currently, the death of 9 people has been confirmed. Five people were injured, our doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize their condition. We are clarifying information about the missing.

- he wrote in his Telegram.

Although the governor did not specify which enterprise the explosion occurred at, Russian media, citing eyewitnesses, reported that the incident happened on the territory of the Plastmas military plant, which manufactures explosives and ammunition.

Recall

On Wednesday, October 22, an explosion occurred in Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia, presumably at the Plastmas plant.

Ukraine's HUR confirmed the strike on an oil refinery in Dagestan22.10.25, 14:31 • 2398 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldEvents
War in Ukraine