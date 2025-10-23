Explosions at a plant in Russia's Chelyabinsk region: dead and wounded reported

On Wednesday, October 22, in the evening, two explosions occurred at a local enterprise in the city of Kopeysk, near Chelyabinsk. Nine people died, and five more were injured. This was reported by Chelyabinsk Oblast Governor Oleksiy Teksler, according to UNN.

The official noted that there is no threat to the city's residents, and the version of a drone strike has not yet been confirmed. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The first explosion occurred earlier in the evening, after which rescuers arrived at the scene. During the firefighting, another explosion occurred, but the open flame has already been extinguished.

According to Teksler, nine people died, and five are in serious condition in hospitals. Local authorities are checking information about possible missing persons.

Currently, the death of 9 people has been confirmed. Five people were injured, our doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize their condition. We are clarifying information about the missing. - he wrote in his Telegram.

Although the governor did not specify which enterprise the explosion occurred at, Russian media, citing eyewitnesses, reported that the incident happened on the territory of the Plastmas military plant, which manufactures explosives and ammunition.

On Wednesday, October 22, an explosion occurred in Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia, presumably at the Plastmas plant.

