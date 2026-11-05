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Drones attacked the Ryazan oil refinery: at least six hits were recorded, and a large-scale fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

A large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan after a drone attack. At least six hits were recorded.

Drones attacked the Ryazan oil refinery: at least six hits were recorded, and a large-scale fire broke out

During the night of Thursday, November 5, the Ryazan oil refinery in Russia was attacked. UNN reports this, citing OSINT channels and local public pages.

Details

It is reported that a large-scale fire broke out at the refinery following a drone attack. At least six hits on the facility were recorded.

The footage shows explosions occurring in the area of the refinery’s industrial zone.

Background

The Ryazan oil refinery is the third-largest refinery in Russia by capacity. It can process approximately 18 million tonnes of oil per year. Only the Omsk and Kirishi refineries in Russia have greater capacity.

We remind you

In September, the Ryazan refinery completely halted operations following a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukrainian forces attacked the Ryazan oil refinery using FP-1 drones06.09.26, 11:02 • 26401 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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