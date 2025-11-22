Discussed nuances of diplomatic work in planning the peace process: Zelenskyy held a long conversation with Starmer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a long conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They discussed many nuances of diplomatic work in planning the peace process, UNN reports.

I spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We had a long conversation, discussing many nuances of diplomatic work in planning the peace process. We will continue to coordinate, and I am grateful to the entire British society for their support. - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state confirmed that Ukrainian advisors will be working in Switzerland tomorrow – representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and the E3 format, namely: Britain, France, and Germany.

The absolute majority of European leaders are ready to help and get involved. Consultations are currently underway at various levels, and the activity of everyone who seeks true and lasting peace matters. Thank you! - Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Kyiv's allies are focused on the Geneva peace talks, which will take place tomorrow. He also emphasized the need for Ukraine to be able to defend itself in the event of a ceasefire.

Recall

National security advisors from E3 countries will meet in Geneva on Sunday with representatives from the European Union, the US, and Ukraine to discuss Washington's proposed peace plan for Ukraine.

As UNN wrote, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced the start of consultations between Ukraine and the US on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement. Ukraine approaches the process with a clear understanding of its interests and will act responsibly.

Earlier, the President's Office announced that consultations on steps to end the war would take place these days, in agreement with partners, and that the composition of Ukraine's delegation had been approved.