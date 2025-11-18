$42.070.02
Didn't "report" himself: Russian political scientist Markov received a protocol for failing to self-register as a "foreign agent"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

According to this article, Markov was supposed to inform the Russian Ministry of Justice himself and submit documents for inclusion in the register of "foreign agents" from the moment he was assigned the status of "foreign agent."

Didn't "report" himself: Russian political scientist Markov received a protocol for failing to self-register as a "foreign agent"

A first protocol has been drawn up against Russian pro-government political scientist Sergey Markov, who was previously recognized as a "foreign agent," under this article, as he did not "report" himself to the Russian Ministry of Justice. This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

The administrative case was submitted to the Ostankinsky District Court of Moscow on November 18. The protocol was drawn up under Part 1 of Article 19.34 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation ("activity as a foreign agent by a person not included in the register").

According to this article, Markov was supposed to inform the Russian Ministry of Justice himself and submit documents for inclusion in the register of "foreign agents" from the moment he was assigned the status of "foreign agent."

Context

Sergey Markov was recognized as a "foreign agent" in Russia in August 2025. The probable reason is his statement, in which he effectively admitted Russia's responsibility for shooting down an Azerbaijani plane by Russian air defense forces on December 25, 2024.

At the same time, Markov himself is a figure on the Ukrainian website "Myrotvorets." He does not recognize the existence of Ukraine as an independent state, nor Ukrainians as a nation separate from Russians, and calls the Ukrainian authorities (whether Poroshenko or Zelenskyy - ed.) a "junta."

For supporting and justifying Russia's annexation of Crimea and intervention in Donbas in 2014, as well as the full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine in 2022, Markov is included in the sanctions lists of Ukraine, Canada, and some other countries.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Russia, blogger Yuriy Dud was sentenced in absentia to a real prison term, who was previously recognized as a "foreign agent." The reason was fines for publications without a "foreign agent" label and three posts on social networks.

UNN also reported that the brother of Russian politician Vitaly Milonov died in the war against Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

