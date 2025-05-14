Diamond of the season: Rare stone caused a stir at auction in Geneva and was sold for a record amount

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 168 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 13825 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13147 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13590 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42228 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44674 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68066 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60907 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66560 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152378 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.1m/s
26%
745mm
Popular news

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 75536 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 32606 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 78037 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 63705 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 59535 views
Publications

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 13798 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 42203 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60590 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64768 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79072 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 3968 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17129 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22163 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33328 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58842 views
Actual

FAB-250

Brent Crude

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Diamond of the season: Rare stone caused a stir at auction in Geneva and was sold for a record amount

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

In Geneva, a rare 10.3-carat blue diamond was sold at auction for $21.5 million. It was purchased by a private collector from the United States, whose name has not been disclosed.

Diamond of the season: Rare stone caused a stir at auction in Geneva and was sold for a record amount
x.com/Sothebys

A rare blue diamond was sold at auction in Geneva for $21.5 million. It caused a fierce struggle at the auction. The precious stone was purchased by a private American collector, whose name is kept secret. This is reported by UNN with reference to France 24.

Details

According to the publication, a bright blue diamond weighing 10.3 carats with an estimated value of $20 million caused a fierce struggle at the auction. They started at nine million Swiss francs ($10.8 million). But in the end, the diamond "went" under the hammer for 17.9 million francs ($21.5 million). The winner of the auction was a private American collector, whose name is not named, Sotheby's reported.

What is known about the diamond

The Mediterranean blue diamond, recently mined from the legendary Cullinan mines in South Africa, has caused a huge stir in the diamond industry since it was first presented in March, the auction house said.

Last month, it was presented as part of Sotheby's debut exhibition in Abu Dhabi, along with seven other "extraordinary" diamonds and precious stones worth a total of more than $100 million.

"At the top of the pyramid of rarity are blue diamonds," Quig Bruning, head of jewelry at Sotheby's in North America, Europe and the Middle East, said at the Abu Dhabi exhibition.

After the auction, he noted that this gem is "undoubtedly the defining stone of the season" and added that it "is among the best blue diamonds we have sold."

Tobias Cormind, head of Europe's largest online diamond jewelry store "77 Diamonds", was less optimistic, calling the auction "less impressive than expected."

"The diamond really exceeded its estimate of $20 million, which indicates significant interest. But broader uncertainty, including current trade tensions between the US and China, may have weakened buyer confidence and dampened what might have been a more frenzied atmosphere," he noted.

Extraordinary find: Man finds diamond in Arkansas state park05.05.25, 20:04 • 8246 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
Geneva
Abu Dhabi
South Africa
France
Europe
North America
China
United States
Brent
$66.38
Bitcoin
$103,923.70
S&P 500
$5,892.33
Tesla
$340.80
Газ TTF
$34.49
Золото
$3,195.15
Ethereum
$2,604.33