Extraordinary find: Man finds diamond in Arkansas state park

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 22235 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 90469 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 144160 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 149716 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 166589 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 185250 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225454 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 112370 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 105721 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104173 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Publications
Exclusives
Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69399 views

Bad weather left part of the residents without electricity in 5 regions, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

May 5, 08:19 AM • 10855 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66289 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 48840 views

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

03:36 PM • 8382 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 48948 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 144160 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 149716 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225454 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 102027 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66374 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69478 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 76423 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 34289 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 51688 views
Extraordinary find: Man finds diamond in Arkansas state park

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4916 views

Minnesota resident David DeCook found a large brown diamond weighing 3.81 carats in Crater of Diamonds State Park. This is the largest diamond found in the park in 2025.

Extraordinary find: Man finds diamond in Arkansas state park

Recently, an amateur rock collector from Minnesota hit the jackpot while exploring a state park in Arkansas. The man found a brown diamond weighing almost 4 carats. This is reported by UNN with reference to FoxNews.

Details

The publication notes that the extraordinary find was discovered on April 21 by lucky David DeCuque. He found a stunning 3.81 carat brown diamond in Crater of Diamonds State Park.

According to the Arkansas Department of State Parks, this is the largest diamond found in the park in 2025.

DeCuque calmly walked to the spot where he saw the diamond, picked it up and examined it before calling his brother. Stirring up a natural sibling rivalry, David told Derek, "Oh, you're going to be angry when you see what I found."

– the government organization noted in a press release.

DeCuque returned to the park a few days later to register the diamond, naming it the "Duke Diamond" after his dog.

In an interview with FOX 9 Minneapolis, David said the diamond "looks a bit like a candy wrapper."

Really shiny, something like a Werther's candy wrapper. When you get closer, you immediately realize it's a diamond. I was very surprised, probably, and never thought I'd find one so big

– he said.

You never know what you'll find. This is a chance of a lifetime

- added David.

The Arkansas Department of State Parks also noted that after DeCuque found the gem, the area was hit by a heavy rain, which is a good sign for diamond hunters in these parts. Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox reported that it also rained heavily the day before David made his find.

Many of the park's largest diamonds are on the surface of the ground. When it rains in the search area, it washes away dirt and reveals heavy rocks, minerals and diamonds near the surface

– he explained.

Additionally

The "Duke" diamond is the largest find in Crater of Diamonds State Park since a French visitor found a 7.46-carat diamond in January 2024.

In Paris, a fisherman caught a huge two-meter-long catfish in the Seine05.05.25, 17:23 • 7598 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Minnesota
Arkansas
Fox News
