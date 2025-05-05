Extraordinary find: Man finds diamond in Arkansas state park

Recently, an amateur rock collector from Minnesota hit the jackpot while exploring a state park in Arkansas. The man found a brown diamond weighing almost 4 carats. This is reported by UNN with reference to FoxNews.

Details

The publication notes that the extraordinary find was discovered on April 21 by lucky David DeCuque. He found a stunning 3.81 carat brown diamond in Crater of Diamonds State Park.

According to the Arkansas Department of State Parks, this is the largest diamond found in the park in 2025.

DeCuque calmly walked to the spot where he saw the diamond, picked it up and examined it before calling his brother. Stirring up a natural sibling rivalry, David told Derek, "Oh, you're going to be angry when you see what I found." – the government organization noted in a press release.

DeCuque returned to the park a few days later to register the diamond, naming it the "Duke Diamond" after his dog.

In an interview with FOX 9 Minneapolis, David said the diamond "looks a bit like a candy wrapper."

Really shiny, something like a Werther's candy wrapper. When you get closer, you immediately realize it's a diamond. I was very surprised, probably, and never thought I'd find one so big – he said.

You never know what you'll find. This is a chance of a lifetime - added David.

The Arkansas Department of State Parks also noted that after DeCuque found the gem, the area was hit by a heavy rain, which is a good sign for diamond hunters in these parts. Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox reported that it also rained heavily the day before David made his find.

Many of the park's largest diamonds are on the surface of the ground. When it rains in the search area, it washes away dirt and reveals heavy rocks, minerals and diamonds near the surface – he explained.

Additionally

The "Duke" diamond is the largest find in Crater of Diamonds State Park since a French visitor found a 7.46-carat diamond in January 2024.

