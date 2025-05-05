$41.710.11
In Paris, a fisherman caught a huge two-meter-long catfish in the Seine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1992 views

On the embankment of the Île Saint-Louis, a fisherman pulled a monster catfish out of the Seine. French comedian Jamel Debbouze, who was passing by, witnessed the fisherman's fight with the huge fish.

In Paris, a fisherman caught a huge two-meter-long catfish in the Seine

Many were surprised to find themselves on the embankment of the island of Saint-Louis in the heart of Paris on the afternoon of Thursday, May 1. They witnessed a man catching a two-meter catfish and struggling with the predatory fish with all his might.

UNN reports with reference to FranceTvInfo.1

Details

Walking along the banks of the Seine near Notre Dame Cathedral, the star of "Asterix and Obelix" and "Amélie", the famous French comedian and showman Jamel Debbouze, came across a man with a fishing rod in his hand who had obviously caught a big catch.

It is at least two meters long

not believing his eyes, he told Jamel

At this moment, a long gray fish was raised to the surface. Debbouz and other passers-by witnessed the capture of an impressive 2.17-meter-long catfish in the Seine River. Some filmed this unusual scene on video, which became popular on social networks.

@loopsider Quand Jamel Debbouze rencontre un pêcheur de silure sur les quais de Paris #sinformersurtiktok #peche #silure ♬ son original - Loopsider

By the way, the person behind this catch was none other than Bill François, a well-known biophysicist and naturalist who conducted research on the aquatic fauna of the famous river.

According to Bill François, a fish of this size in the Seine is not an exception. And this is not the largest catfish he has seen: the largest catfish seen within the city walls of Paris was 2.34 meters long, he says.

By the way, recently there have been many questions among fishermen in France:

Why have so many large catfish been found?

What influences this:

Weather conditions? Or fishing techniques?

In Australia, men rescued a 3-meter white shark that was stranded02.05.25, 15:10 • 3316 views

This was told by Jean-Claude Tanzilli, who has 4 decades of experience in catfish fishing in French waters and the rest of Europe.

He noted the conclusion, which is also agreed upon by other naturalists: many fishermen were lucky enough to hit the so-called "plateau" - a period during which the fish reaches its maximum size. And it is about the fact that at the age of 30 to 40 years (perhaps older), catfish reach the peak of their growth.

Will they be able to grow even more? - it is difficult to answer, says Jay C. Tanzilli.

It depends on the rivers where they are found. In rivers where migratory fish live, catfish have a diverse food source, including local fish and marine fish with fatty meat, which is very rich in protein. They grow faster than in streams with less food biomass. But above 2.80 – 3 m is unlikely

- explains the famous fisherman.

It should also be recognized that little is known about the life span of catfish.

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, from April 1 the spring-summer spawning ban on fishing starts in most water bodies. Fishing is allowed from the shore outside spawning grounds with a limited number of hooks.

During a fishing competition in Australia, a fisherman fell overboard due to a mako shark entangled in the gear. The man was without a life jacket, the search is ongoing.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Paris
