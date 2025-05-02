In Australia, men rescued a 3-meter white shark that was stranded
In Australia, three men rescued a 3-meter white shark that ran aground near the town of Ardrossan. Rescuers used fishing rakes to push the shark into deeper water.
In Australia, several men managed to return a large shark from a sandbank to the depths, after an almost hour-long rescue operation, near a coastal town in South Australia.
Details
On Tuesday, April 29, a 3-meter great white shark was rescued from a shallow sandbar near the coastal town of Ardrossan in Australia.
Nash Corr was traveling through Australia with his wife and two children when he came across an unusual situation in which he saw human-shark interaction - three locals were trying to drag the shark from the sandbar to the depths.
Nash and his son decided to join and help.
It was quite difficult, he explained in an interview with AR, noting that when he and his 11-year-old son went into the ocean to help rescue a 3-meter great white shark, both felt a great fear.
Frankly, I was wondering why I was going there
When we were walking, my son, Parker, turned to me and said, "My heart is beating very fast." I said, "Yes, mine too is beating very fast."
The men confessed that they had never seen a shark on the shore. Nash Corr used his drone to film the shark, and then he and his son began to help the trio of other Australians - all trying to move the shark to deeper water. They used fishing rakes to push the shark into deeper water.
Hamish Anderson, one of the locals who helped rescue the shark, told ABC Radio Adelaide that the shark simply did not have the strength to turn around.
She just let herself be helped. It was a bit difficult to pull him out of the sandbank, but the deeper the water, the easier it was.
Despite the initial cautious help, the shark was still reluctant to leave. "So we had to go back and step up the process a bit," he says.
They... dragged her into deeper water, where I thought I probably shouldn't swim any further. This is her territory, and I will stay behind
One of the rescuers, Tony Dew, said that the shark was moving too slowly.
We were about waist-deep in the water, so if she didn't survive, I didn't want to stand there and watch her, and if she recovered, I really wanted to get back to the beach
I hope she survived. We did everything we could
Local rescuers later told Nash Corr that they had never seen a shark washed ashore before.
Reference
Vanessa Pirotta, a wildlife scientist at Macquarie University, said that while shark stranding is not common, it is becoming more noticeable due to social media.
There may be several reasons:
- these are diseases;
- or injuries;
- among other things - the shark could also be chasing prey in shallow water
If you see something like this, human safety comes first. You can contact the environmental authorities... who will find someone appropriate to come and help.
