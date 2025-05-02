In Australia, men rescued a 3-meter white shark that was stranded

$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment Ukrainians whose homes have been damaged or destroyed due to the war can receive compensation from the state. Find out who is eligible for compensation, what documents are needed, and how to apply. **Who is eligible for compensation?** Compensation can be received by: * Citizens of Ukraine * Owners of damaged or destroyed housing (private houses, apartments, other residential premises) * Those whose housing is located in areas where hostilities are ongoing or that were temporarily occupied Important: Heirs of the above-mentioned persons also have the right to compensation. **What types of damage are eligible for compensation?** Compensation is provided for: * Damaged housing that can be repaired * Destroyed housing that is impossible to repair **What documents are needed?** To apply for compensation, you will need the following documents: * Application for compensation * Identity document (passport, ID card) * Taxpayer identification number (TIN) * Document confirming ownership of the damaged or destroyed property * Photo and video of the damage (if available) Depending on the specific situation, other documents may also be required, such as: * Report on the assessment of damage caused to the property * Death certificate of the owner (in case of inheritance) * Power of attorney (if the application is submitted by a representative) **How to apply for compensation?** You can apply for compensation in the following ways: * Through the Diia portal or app * Through a Center for Administrative Services (CAS) * Through a notary Important: Applications for compensation for damaged property can be submitted during the period of martial law and within one year after its termination or cancellation. Applications for compensation for destroyed property can be submitted during the period of martial law and within three years after its termination or cancellation. **How is the amount of compensation determined?** The amount of compensation is determined by a special commission based on the assessment of the damage caused. The assessment takes into account: * The area of the damaged or destroyed property * The cost of repairs or construction * Other factors **How is compensation paid?** Compensation is paid in the following ways: * For repairs: funds are transferred to a special account that can be used to purchase building materials and pay for construction services. * For destroyed housing: a housing certificate is issued, which can be used to purchase a new home or finance the construction of a new one. Important: The procedure for obtaining compensation may vary depending on the specific region and local authorities. It is recommended to contact your local authorities or legal professionals for detailed information and assistance.
In Australia, men rescued a 3-meter white shark that was stranded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

In Australia, three men rescued a 3-meter white shark that ran aground near the town of Ardrossan. Rescuers used fishing rakes to push the shark into deeper water.

In Australia, men rescued a 3-meter white shark that was stranded

In Australia, several men managed to return a large shark from a sandbank to the depths, after an almost hour-long rescue operation, near a coastal town in South Australia.

UNN reports with reference to Associated Press and ABC.

Details

On Tuesday, April 29, a 3-meter great white shark was rescued from a shallow sandbar near the coastal town of Ardrossan in Australia.

Nash Corr was traveling through Australia with his wife and two children when he came across an unusual situation in which he saw human-shark interaction - three locals were trying to drag the shark from the sandbar to the depths.

Nash and his son decided to join and help.

Shark pulls fisherman overboard during competition in Australia25.02.25, 08:34 • 33615 views

It was quite difficult, he explained in an interview with AR, noting that when he and his 11-year-old son went into the ocean to help rescue a 3-meter great white shark, both felt a great fear.

Frankly, I was wondering why I was going there

- Nash recalled.

When we were walking, my son, Parker, turned to me and said, "My heart is beating very fast." I said, "Yes, mine too is beating very fast."

- he said about this extraordinary situation.

The men confessed that they had never seen a shark on the shore. Nash Corr used his drone to film the shark, and then he and his son began to help the trio of other Australians - all trying to move the shark to deeper water. They used fishing rakes to push the shark into deeper water.

A shark attacked a swimmer off the coast of Hadera: he is missing22.04.25, 18:31 • 7145 views

Hamish Anderson, one of the locals who helped rescue the shark, told ABC Radio Adelaide that the shark simply did not have the strength to turn around.

She just let herself be helped. It was a bit difficult to pull him out of the sandbank, but the deeper the water, the easier it was.

- he explained.

Despite the initial cautious help, the shark was still reluctant to leave. "So we had to go back and step up the process a bit," he says.

They... dragged her into deeper water, where I thought I probably shouldn't swim any further. This is her territory, and I will stay behind

- Corr continued the story.

One of the rescuers, Tony Dew, said that the shark was moving too slowly.

We were about waist-deep in the water, so if she didn't survive, I didn't want to stand there and watch her, and if she recovered, I really wanted to get back to the beach

 – Dew told the Seven Network.

I hope she survived. We did everything we could

 – added Dew.

Local rescuers later told Nash Corr that they had never seen a shark washed ashore before.

Reference

Vanessa Pirotta, a wildlife scientist at Macquarie University, said that while shark stranding is not common, it is becoming more noticeable due to social media.

There may be several reasons:

  • these are diseases;
    • or injuries;
      • among other things - the shark could also be chasing prey in shallow water

        If you see something like this, human safety comes first. You can contact the environmental authorities... who will find someone appropriate to come and help.

        – Pirotta emphasized.

        Let us remind you

        A dead oarfish, a mythical harbinger of doom, has been found on the coast of California. This is only the second case in three months and the 21st since 1901.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        News of the WorldWeather and environment
        Associated Press
        Australia
