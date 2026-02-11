Despite sanctions, Russia expands its fleet for gas exports from Arctic LNG 2 - Bloomberg

The sanctioned Russian project Arctic LNG 2 may receive two more domestically produced ice-class gas carriers in 2026, potentially expanding liquefied natural gas export capabilities despite international restrictions. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov during a parliamentary session, the main Arc7-class vessel, designed by a foreign company, was delivered last year, and the construction of two more such tankers is planned to be completed in 2026.

The first Russian-built Arc7-class gas carrier, named "Alexey Kosygin," was completed at the end of 2025 and began exporting fuel from Arctic LNG 2 last month. The appearance of additional vessels of this class is expected to increase gas production and supply from the project, which previously faced difficulties due to winter conditions.

Russia delivered first LNG shipment from Russian Arctic LNG 2 to China this year - Reuters

Problems arose because standard tankers are unable to navigate Arctic ice waters. Arc7 gas carriers can break through ice up to two meters thick and, under favorable weather conditions, travel certain sections of the Northern Sea Route without icebreaker escort, which reduces transportation costs.

Before the commissioning of "Alexey Kosygin," Arctic LNG 2 had only one Arc7-class vessel – Christophe de Margerie.

Recall

The European Commission presented the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on maritime transportation of Russian oil.