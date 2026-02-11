Despite sanctions, Russia expands its fleet for gas exports from Arctic LNG 2 - Bloomberg

$43.030.02
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 15159 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 30681 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 32714 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 29866 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 30856 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 24895 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 6688 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables05:23 AM • 11382 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the military05:38 AM • 6372 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 11793 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideo07:49 AM • 4826 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 800 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 33227 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 39850 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 36027 views
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 3658 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 26625 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 28268 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 27515 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 52945 views
Despite sanctions, Russia expands its fleet for gas exports from Arctic LNG 2 - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Arctic LNG 2 project will receive two domestically produced icebreaking gas carriers in 2026. This will expand liquefied natural gas export capabilities, despite international restrictions.

Despite sanctions, Russia expands its fleet for gas exports from Arctic LNG 2 - Bloomberg

The sanctioned Russian project Arctic LNG 2 may receive two more domestically produced ice-class gas carriers in 2026, potentially expanding liquefied natural gas export capabilities despite international restrictions. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov during a parliamentary session, the main Arc7-class vessel, designed by a foreign company, was delivered last year, and the construction of two more such tankers is planned to be completed in 2026.

The first Russian-built Arc7-class gas carrier, named "Alexey Kosygin," was completed at the end of 2025 and began exporting fuel from Arctic LNG 2 last month. The appearance of additional vessels of this class is expected to increase gas production and supply from the project, which previously faced difficulties due to winter conditions.

Russia delivered first LNG shipment from Russian Arctic LNG 2 to China this year - Reuters26.01.26, 14:17 • 3577 views

Problems arose because standard tankers are unable to navigate Arctic ice waters. Arc7 gas carriers can break through ice up to two meters thick and, under favorable weather conditions, travel certain sections of the Northern Sea Route without icebreaker escort, which reduces transportation costs.

Before the commissioning of "Alexey Kosygin," Arctic LNG 2 had only one Arc7-class vessel – Christophe de Margerie.

Recall

The European Commission presented the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on maritime transportation of Russian oil.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

