Denmark faces unprecedented external threats amid geopolitical conflicts - Reuters

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
11:35 AM • 172 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 1508 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 10641 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 12206 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 24333 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 39679 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 39539 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 30977 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 63190 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 42256 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.4m/s
85%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNSDecember 10, 02:10 AM • 13833 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 24271 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 15235 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 12534 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 6838 views
Publications
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 10646 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 24489 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 63194 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 48456 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 66968 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 1746 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 12697 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 17993 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 35713 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 35550 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tor missile system
Tu-160
Tu-95

Denmark faces unprecedented external threats amid geopolitical conflicts - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Denmark faces more external threats than in many years due to rising geopolitical conflicts. NATO military intelligence points to Russia and China as the main threats, as well as uncertainty about the US role as a guarantor of European security.

Denmark faces unprecedented external threats amid geopolitical conflicts - Reuters

Denmark faces more external threats than in many years, amid growing geopolitical conflicts in Europe and the world in general. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the annual report of NATO military intelligence, the world's great powers are increasingly prioritizing their own interests over the interests of ensuring general peace and using force to achieve their goals. Among the main threats to Denmark and NATO in general, the Alliance's military intelligence names not only Russia, but also China.

At the same time, uncertainty has arisen regarding the role of the United States as a guarantor of European security, which will increase Russia's readiness to intensify its hybrid attacks against NATO. The military threat from Russia to NATO will increase, although there is currently no threat of a regular military attack on the Kingdom of Denmark.

- the message says.

Recall

Denmark plans to donate 9.4 billion kroner to Ukraine in 2026, which is almost half less than in 2025.

UNN also reported that Republican Thomas Massie introduced a bill to Congress on the US withdrawal from NATO, considering it a "relic" of the Cold War.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
US Elections
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
United States Congress
Reuters
NATO
Denmark
Europe
China
United States
Ukraine