Denmark faces unprecedented external threats amid geopolitical conflicts - Reuters

Denmark faces more external threats than in many years, amid growing geopolitical conflicts in Europe and the world in general. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

According to the annual report of NATO military intelligence, the world's great powers are increasingly prioritizing their own interests over the interests of ensuring general peace and using force to achieve their goals. Among the main threats to Denmark and NATO in general, the Alliance's military intelligence names not only Russia, but also China.

At the same time, uncertainty has arisen regarding the role of the United States as a guarantor of European security, which will increase Russia's readiness to intensify its hybrid attacks against NATO. The military threat from Russia to NATO will increase, although there is currently no threat of a regular military attack on the Kingdom of Denmark. - the message says.

Denmark plans to donate 9.4 billion kroner to Ukraine in 2026, which is almost half less than in 2025.

UNN also reported that Republican Thomas Massie introduced a bill to Congress on the US withdrawal from NATO, considering it a "relic" of the Cold War.