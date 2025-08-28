$41.400.03
Denmark allocates 500 million kroner for investments in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Denmark will provide an additional 500 million Danish kroner to the Ukraine Fund to attract investments. The funds will be used to guarantee investments by Danish companies in reconstruction projects.

Denmark allocates 500 million kroner for investments in Ukraine

Denmark will allocate an additional at least 500 million Danish kroner to the Fund for Ukraine, which promotes investment in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Details

This was announced during a meeting in Copenhagen between the Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and with the participation of the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev, and the Minister of Business of Denmark Morten Bødskov.

It is noted that the funds will be used to guarantee investments of Danish companies in reconstruction projects by the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO).

During the meeting, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which will continue and strengthen cooperation between the countries within the framework of the Danish support model.

The visit to Denmark begins with an important decision – the Danish government allocates 500 million kroner to the Fund for Ukraine. This is guarantee capital that allows EIFO to support investments and export projects worth at least 1.5 billion kroner. Such a mechanism reduces risks for businesses and opens the way for Danish companies to participate in reconstruction. We highly appreciate Denmark's consistent support from the first day of the full-scale war

- said Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

As reported by the department, currently about 100 of the largest Danish companies are investing in Ukraine. The governments of Denmark and Ukraine are constantly working to create the most favorable conditions for investment and cooperation between Ukrainian and Danish businesses. Denmark is actively involved in financing defense and infrastructure projects. In particular, the guarantee of investments by the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) helped Ukraine obtain imported equipment for the construction of the second stage of the Tylihulska wind power plant, which strengthens the energy security of our state.

Danish Minister of Business Morten Bødskov emphasized that Denmark has stood side by side with Ukraine since the first day of the brutal war and remains by its side.

I am happy and proud that we are once again making a significant contribution to the reconstruction of the country. At the same time, it is a great honor for me to welcome Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to Denmark. This is a great opportunity to further strengthen cooperation between our countries and assure the Ukrainian people that their Danish friends are helping in every way they can

- said Morten Bødskov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed further cooperation. Currently, Ukraine is interested in shifting the focus of support to opportunities for financial support in national currency to reduce risks for businesses in Ukraine. As emphasized during the meeting, it is also important that support tools and programs work in all key sectors, including defense. To ensure security, Ukraine needs to strengthen its defense-industrial complex, and this requires access to credit.

Reference

The Fund for Ukraine is a program administered by the Danish Export and Investment Fund. It helps Danish companies export to Ukraine and invest in the country. Within the program, EIFO assumes the risks associated with doing business in Ukraine. Guarantees have already been provided for projects, in particular, in the agricultural, energy, and medical sectors.

Thanks to the new funds, new guarantees of at least 1.5 billion Danish kroner can be provided. The funds for the fund are part of the government's proposal for the financial law for 2026.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during her visit to Denmark discussed European integration and defense capabilities with Mette Frederiksen. Ukraine is ready to open the first three negotiation clusters for EU membership now.

