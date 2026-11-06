Democrats plan to introduce numerous AI bills once they gain control of Congress

REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo

Democrats plan to launch a series of new legislative measures targeting artificial intelligence systems and the development of data centers when they take control of the U.S. Congress in January, lawmakers, congressional aides and advocates said, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

These plans would mark a sharp departure from the Republican-led Congress, where lawmakers have largely focused on promoting AI development and refused to pass legislation restricting aspects of the technology, at a time when voters have pushed back against the rapid growth of data centers and their substantial energy needs.

According to them, Democrats plan to introduce bills aimed at protecting consumers from increases in electricity prices associated with data centers, requiring independent testing of advanced AI systems and clarifying when AI companies may be held liable for harm caused by their products.

Any legislation will face major difficulties while Republican President Donald Trump remains in the White House, as he has repeatedly rejected calls to establish mandatory rules for AI technology.

On Friday, Trump said he would work with U.S. states that "want to get rich" by implementing AI, without providing details.

But Democratic lawmakers and outside activists said that control of congressional committees would give the party a platform to advance proposals, obtain testimony from industry leaders and build support for action if artificial intelligence systems cause harm in the real world.

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Representative Greg Casar, a Democrat from Texas and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, already said this week that the heads of artificial intelligence companies should be called to testify under oath.

Federal government restrictions on the development of artificial intelligence could hurt industry profits if they slow the release of new models or prompt companies to change how their AI tools operate in response to concerns that their products are harming people.

Technology stocks plunged on Thursday amid growing fears that the new Congress would slow artificial intelligence development, as well as concerns that the enormous capital expenditures on AI development would not generate sufficient returns.

On Friday, stocks continued their decline in both Europe and Asia following the collapse, although Wall Street futures pointed to a slight rise in the Nasdaq later on Friday.