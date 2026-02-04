Democrats criticize Trump's call to "nationalize" midterm elections

Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump's statements about the need to "nationalize" the electoral process have provoked a sharp reaction from representatives of the Democratic Party and human rights activists. During an interview on a podcast with former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, the American leader emphasized that Republicans should "take control" of voting in at least 15 states. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Donald Trump reiterated claims of irregularities during the 2020 elections and called on the federal government to intervene in election administration, which, according to the US Constitution, is the prerogative of the states. White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt later clarified that the president's words referred to supporting the SAVE Act, which requires voters to present a passport or birth certificate for registration.

This is not about the 2020 elections. Frankly, it's about what comes next. — said Democratic Senator Mark Warner.

He expressed concern that such statements could undermine the legitimacy of the midterm elections in November 2026.

Democrats win Texas Senate election in 'Republican district'

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Trump's initiative "blatantly illegal" and contrary to the foundations of democracy.

Preparation for the 2026 midterm elections

Trump's comments came amid preparations for the congressional elections, the results of which will determine control of the House of Representatives. Political scientists remind that the incumbent president's party traditionally loses seats in the middle of the term, so Trump's current rhetoric may be part of a strategy to mobilize the electorate. At the same time, critics warn that radical calls to seize control of vote counting create risks of a repeat of the events of January 6, 2021.

Currently, the Trump administration has already initiated a review of voter lists in states leaning Democratic, particularly after a recent FBI raid in Fulton County, Georgia. According to White House officials, these actions are aimed at preventing non-citizen voting and increasing the transparency of the electoral process.

Trump urged Republicans to "nationalize" elections: NYT explained what it means