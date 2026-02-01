$42.850.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Democrats win Texas Senate election in 'Republican district'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1574 views

Democratic candidate Taylor Rehmet won the Texas State Senate election, defeating a Trump-backed candidate. This victory occurred in a district traditionally controlled by Republicans.

Democrats win Texas Senate election in 'Republican district'

Democrats won a landslide victory in a special election for the Texas State Senate in a district traditionally controlled by Republicans. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Democratic Party representative, union leader and Air Force veteran Taylor Rehmet won the election, outperforming Donald Trump-backed Lee Wambsgans by more than 14 percentage points in a runoff in the 9th district in the Fort Worth area.

This victory belongs to ordinary working people

- said Rehmet during a speech to supporters.

Context

Democrats re-elected more than 20 seats in state legislatures last year during special or scheduled elections. Thus, in December, they won a district in Georgia where Trump had a 12-point lead.

The Texas district had been vacant since last summer, when Republican Kelly Hancock resigned to become acting state comptroller.

Recall

Donald Trump's average approval rating in January 2026 is 40%, and according to Gallup and Reuters/Ipsos - 36%. Most Americans are dissatisfied with his economic and immigration policies.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Texas