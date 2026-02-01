Democrats win Texas Senate election in 'Republican district'

Democrats won a landslide victory in a special election for the Texas State Senate in a district traditionally controlled by Republicans. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Democratic Party representative, union leader and Air Force veteran Taylor Rehmet won the election, outperforming Donald Trump-backed Lee Wambsgans by more than 14 percentage points in a runoff in the 9th district in the Fort Worth area.

This victory belongs to ordinary working people - said Rehmet during a speech to supporters.

Context

Democrats re-elected more than 20 seats in state legislatures last year during special or scheduled elections. Thus, in December, they won a district in Georgia where Trump had a 12-point lead.

The Texas district had been vacant since last summer, when Republican Kelly Hancock resigned to become acting state comptroller.

Recall

Donald Trump's average approval rating in January 2026 is 40%, and according to Gallup and Reuters/Ipsos - 36%. Most Americans are dissatisfied with his economic and immigration policies.

