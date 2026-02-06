Demanded a "kickback" for the supply of educational equipment to Kyiv schools: the SBU revealed details of the detention of a Kyiv City State Administration official

The Security Service, together with the National Police, exposed the director of one of the communal enterprises of the Kyiv City State Administration (KP KMDA) for bribery. According to the case materials, the official demanded almost UAH 1.2 million from a contractor for signing a contract for the supply of educational equipment to Kyiv schools. The SBU revealed details of the official's detention, UNN writes.

Details

As the investigation established, the bribe amounted to 10% of the total contract amount, concluded in December 2025.

After determining the tender winner, the head of the KP KMDA met with the entrepreneur and demanded a "kickback" for timely payment for the supplied equipment.

Law enforcement officers documented the official's criminal actions and caught him "red-handed" in Kyiv after receiving the entire amount of illegal benefit.

Currently, the suspect has been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official on a particularly large scale).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspending him from office is being decided. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property - the message says.

The investigation is ongoing to identify and bring to justice all responsible persons.

A fraudulent group that defrauded citizens of almost UAH 1 million under the guise of UN assistance and online sales has been exposed.