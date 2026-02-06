Demanded a "kickback" for the supply of educational equipment to Kyiv schools: the SBU revealed details of the detention of a Kyiv City State Administration official

$43.140.03
Exclusive
11:00 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 13492 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
Popular news
Senator's motorcade attacked in Colombia: guards killed
February 6, 02:28 AM
Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region
February 6, 03:01 AM
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killed
February 6, 03:36 AM
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks
February 6, 04:30 AM
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW
09:36 AM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
11:15 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
February 5, 08:38 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
February 5, 06:35 PM
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
February 5, 03:30 PM
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
February 5, 01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
February 5, 11:46 AM
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy
February 4, 11:05 PM
Actual
Demanded a "kickback" for the supply of educational equipment to Kyiv schools: the SBU revealed details of the detention of a Kyiv City State Administration official

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

The director of a Kyiv City State Administration communal enterprise was detained for extorting UAH 1.2 million from a contractor for the supply of educational equipment to schools. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Demanded a "kickback" for the supply of educational equipment to Kyiv schools: the SBU revealed details of the detention of a Kyiv City State Administration official

The Security Service, together with the National Police, exposed the director of one of the communal enterprises of the Kyiv City State Administration (KP KMDA) for bribery. According to the case materials, the official demanded almost UAH 1.2 million from a contractor for signing a contract for the supply of educational equipment to Kyiv schools. The SBU revealed details of the official's detention, UNN writes.

Details

As the investigation established, the bribe amounted to 10% of the total contract amount, concluded in December 2025.

After determining the tender winner, the head of the KP KMDA met with the entrepreneur and demanded a "kickback" for timely payment for the supplied equipment.

Law enforcement officers documented the official's criminal actions and caught him "red-handed" in Kyiv after receiving the entire amount of illegal benefit.

Currently, the suspect has been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official on a particularly large scale).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspending him from office is being decided. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property

- the message says.

The investigation is ongoing to identify and bring to justice all responsible persons.

A fraudulent group that defrauded citizens of almost UAH 1 million under the guise of UN assistance and online sales has been exposed.
05.02.26, 16:31

Olga Rozgon

