A fraudulent group that defrauded citizens of almost UAH 1 million under the guise of UN assistance and online sales has been exposed.

The Prosecutor General's Office has stopped the activities of an organized group, from whose actions at least 13 people have already suffered. Three people, including the organizer, have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

The investigation found that the scheme participants acted in several ways:

• they introduced themselves as employees of international organizations and offered citizens alleged financial assistance from the UN via Telegram;

• they created fake advertisements on online platforms, including OLX.

They sent phishing links to victims, after clicking on which people entered their personal and payment data. Having gained access to this information, the fraudsters debited funds from their accounts.

As part of the proceedings, 8 searches were conducted in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Equipment, phones, and other evidence were seized.

The suspects are charged with Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The organizer has already been served with a petition for a pre-trial detention measure. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the full circle of those involved and additional episodes are being established.

Fraudulent scheme with fictitious companies: an organized group that stole over UAH 13 million from banks exposed