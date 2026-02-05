$43.170.02
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 16761 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 41093 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 23057 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 23639 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 19999 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 13739 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13711 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19793 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30901 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
A fraudulent group that defrauded citizens of almost UAH 1 million under the guise of UN assistance and online sales has been exposed.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Prosecutor General's Office exposed a fraudulent group that defrauded 13 people of almost UAH 1 million by offering fake UN assistance and sales on OLX. The organizer and two accomplices have been notified of suspicion.

A fraudulent group that defrauded citizens of almost UAH 1 million under the guise of UN assistance and online sales has been exposed.

The Prosecutor General's Office has stopped the activities of an organized group, from whose actions at least 13 people have already suffered. Three people, including the organizer, have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

The investigation found that the scheme participants acted in several ways:

• they introduced themselves as employees of international organizations and offered citizens alleged financial assistance from the UN via Telegram;

• they created fake advertisements on online platforms, including OLX.

They sent phishing links to victims, after clicking on which people entered their personal and payment data. Having gained access to this information, the fraudsters debited funds from their accounts.

As part of the proceedings, 8 searches were conducted in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Equipment, phones, and other evidence were seized.

The suspects are charged with Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The organizer has already been served with a petition for a pre-trial detention measure. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the full circle of those involved and additional episodes are being established.

Fraudulent scheme with fictitious companies: an organized group that stole over UAH 13 million from banks exposed04.02.26, 13:24 • 2532 views

