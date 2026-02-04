Fraudulent scheme with fictitious companies: an organized group that stole over UAH 13 million from banks exposed

Law enforcement officers have exposed an organized criminal group that, through fraudulent schemes, embezzled over 13 million hryvnias from two banks. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the group members created fictitious enterprises, opened bank accounts and payment terminals for them, and then simulated the sale of non-existent goods. Subsequently, the funds were allegedly "returned" through banking operations, which allowed the perpetrators to illegally appropriate the money.

The defendants converted the obtained funds into cryptocurrency and exchanged them for cash to conceal their origin.

Four members of the organized group have been notified of suspicion of large-scale fraud and legalization of criminally obtained proceeds. The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years with confiscation of property. - the report says.

Currently, the issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is being resolved, and measures are being taken to return the stolen funds to banking institutions.

Recall

The Desnianskyi District Court of Chernihiv extended the pre-trial detention period by 60 days for a police officer suspected in a fatal accident in Pryluky. She will remain in custody without the alternative of bail until April 3, 2026.