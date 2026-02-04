Fraudulent scheme with fictitious companies: an organized group that stole over UAH 13 million from banks exposed

$43.190.22
04:19 PM • 4790 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 10346 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 10312 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 10803 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 18153 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24988 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19431 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22524 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 36106 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51906 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 27058 views
DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HURFebruary 4, 11:55 AM • 7020 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 15930 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 7018 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media02:49 PM • 9214 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 27174 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 59928 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 60855 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 99911 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 108080 views
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
China
Kyiv Oblast
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideo06:16 PM • 54 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 1884 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 2800 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 4196 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 7176 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
TikTok

Fraudulent scheme with fictitious companies: an organized group that stole over UAH 13 million from banks exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2252 views

Law enforcement officers exposed an organized group that seized over UAH 13 million from two banks using fictitious enterprises. The perpetrators converted the funds into cryptocurrency to conceal their origin.

Fraudulent scheme with fictitious companies: an organized group that stole over UAH 13 million from banks exposed

Law enforcement officers have exposed an organized criminal group that, through fraudulent schemes, embezzled over 13 million hryvnias from two banks. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the group members created fictitious enterprises, opened bank accounts and payment terminals for them, and then simulated the sale of non-existent goods. Subsequently, the funds were allegedly "returned" through banking operations, which allowed the perpetrators to illegally appropriate the money.

The defendants converted the obtained funds into cryptocurrency and exchanged them for cash to conceal their origin.

Four members of the organized group have been notified of suspicion of large-scale fraud and legalization of criminally obtained proceeds. The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

- the report says.

Currently, the issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is being resolved, and measures are being taken to return the stolen funds to banking institutions.

Recall

The Desnianskyi District Court of Chernihiv extended the pre-trial detention period by 60 days for a police officer suspected in a fatal accident in Pryluky. She will remain in custody without the alternative of bail until April 3, 2026.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Bank card
Pryluky
Chernihiv