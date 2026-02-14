$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
07:48 PM • 3158 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
05:06 PM • 10611 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
04:21 PM • 13155 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 13942 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 15502 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 16227 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14089 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 14745 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14687 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14148 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Defense Forces repelled 191 attacks: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Over the past day, 191 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy dropped 129 aerial bombs and used over 3,000 drones. The highest intensity of fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 55 attacks.

Defense Forces repelled 191 attacks: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest

Over the past day, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 191 combat engagements were recorded, with the enemy actively using aviation, dropping 129 guided aerial bombs and employing over 3,000 kamikaze drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of fighting is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 55 attacks towards Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and nearby settlements. During defensive actions, our soldiers eliminated and wounded over 100 occupiers, destroyed 40 drones, and hit 21 shelters with enemy personnel.

Situation on other sections of the front

Significant activity was recorded in the Huliaipole direction, where 19 attacks took place, and in the Kostiantynivka direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 assaults near Pleshchiivka and Shcherbynivka. Intense fighting also continues in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, particularly in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia, where the Defense Forces successfully stopped ten attempts to break through.

Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy14.02.26, 19:06 • 10609 views

In the Lyman and Sloviansk directions, a total of 16 attacks were repelled, with the enemy attempting to advance in the areas of Hrekivka and Yampil. Despite massive shelling and airstrikes in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions, preventing the occupiers from realizing their plans to encircle or capture new lines.

Ukrainian military thwarted Russian attempt to gain a foothold in Chasiv Yar14.02.26, 20:16 • 3592 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine