Over the past day, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 191 combat engagements were recorded, with the enemy actively using aviation, dropping 129 guided aerial bombs and employing over 3,000 kamikaze drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of fighting is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 55 attacks towards Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and nearby settlements. During defensive actions, our soldiers eliminated and wounded over 100 occupiers, destroyed 40 drones, and hit 21 shelters with enemy personnel.

Situation on other sections of the front

Significant activity was recorded in the Huliaipole direction, where 19 attacks took place, and in the Kostiantynivka direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 assaults near Pleshchiivka and Shcherbynivka. Intense fighting also continues in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, particularly in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia, where the Defense Forces successfully stopped ten attempts to break through.

In the Lyman and Sloviansk directions, a total of 16 attacks were repelled, with the enemy attempting to advance in the areas of Hrekivka and Yampil. Despite massive shelling and airstrikes in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions, preventing the occupiers from realizing their plans to encircle or capture new lines.

