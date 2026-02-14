Ukrainian military thwarted Russian attempt to gain a foothold in Chasiv Yar

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
05:06 PM • 3026 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
04:21 PM • 7096 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
02:24 PM • 10038 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
12:44 PM • 12340 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 14271 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 13182 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 14146 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14284 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 13759 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 26076 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.1m/s
81%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 13583 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks narrowed the range of issues on the path to a settlement, but the most difficult ones remain - RubioFebruary 14, 09:03 AM • 4644 views
Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference - speech and meeting with Rubio plannedFebruary 14, 09:25 AM • 4468 views
Pentagon may have used AI tool in operation against Maduro - WSJFebruary 14, 10:59 AM • 7814 views
Patrol police released bodycam footage from the night a man died during detentionVideo01:12 PM • 7374 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 71601 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 108715 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 66350 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 84170 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 124922 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Ilham Aliyev
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 13613 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 14021 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 17388 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 40272 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 39360 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Series
Shahed-136

Ukrainian military thwarted Russian attempt to gain a foothold in Chasiv Yar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces discovered a group of Russians attempting to establish a foothold in one of the districts of Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian soldiers prevented the occupiers from doing so, trapping them in a basement.

Ukrainian military thwarted Russian attempt to gain a foothold in Chasiv Yar

The Ukrainian Defense Forces discovered a group of Russians attempting to entrench themselves in one of the districts of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers prevented the Russian occupiers from doing so, UNN reports, citing the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Details

Chasiv Yar. Poor visibility. Ruins and basements. Russians operate in small groups - two or three people. They try to infiltrate between positions, entrench themselves, and bring in reinforcements.

- the post reads.

The military published a video showing one of the enemy groups being discovered in the basement of a destroyed building and blocked by Ukrainian soldiers.

No options left. Captivity or death

- the post reads.

Recall

Since the beginning of February 14, 98 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy shelled Sumy Oblast from Russian territory, launched attacks in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi, Southern-Slobozhanskyi, and other directions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Chasiv Yar