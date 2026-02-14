Ukrainian military thwarted Russian attempt to gain a foothold in Chasiv Yar

The Ukrainian Defense Forces discovered a group of Russians attempting to entrench themselves in one of the districts of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers prevented the Russian occupiers from doing so, UNN reports, citing the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Details

Chasiv Yar. Poor visibility. Ruins and basements. Russians operate in small groups - two or three people. They try to infiltrate between positions, entrench themselves, and bring in reinforcements. - the post reads.

The military published a video showing one of the enemy groups being discovered in the basement of a destroyed building and blocked by Ukrainian soldiers.

No options left. Captivity or death - the post reads.

Recall

Since the beginning of February 14, 98 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy shelled Sumy Oblast from Russian territory, launched attacks in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi, Southern-Slobozhanskyi, and other directions.