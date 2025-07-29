Day of Remembrance for Fallen SSO Soldiers, Mass Murder of Prisoners in Olenivka: What is Commemorated in Ukraine on July 29 29 July 2025

On the night of July 28-29, 2022, Russia committed a terrorist act on the territory of the former correctional colony No. 210 in Olenivka, in the occupied territory, one of the most cynical war crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war. Also today, Ukraine honors the fallen soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the world celebrates the International Day of Sociocultural Diversity and the Fight against Discrimination and International Tiger Day, reports UNN.

Mass murder of prisoners in Olenivka

On May 16, 2022, after the fall of the last stronghold of the Ukrainian forces' defense in Mariupol — the Azovstal plant — 211 of its defenders, who surrendered to the Russian occupiers, were taken to this prison. The exit from Azovstal took place until May 20, 2022, most of the defenders were sent to Olenivka.

The Russian occupiers announced the alleged preparation of a tribunal, while the Ukrainian authorities stated that agreements had been reached with the Russian side, according to which the military were planned to be sent home through an "exchange procedure".

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the explosion in the barracks on the territory of Volnovakha correctional colony No. 120 occurred between 10:00 PM on July 28 and 01:00 AM on July 29, 2022. On the morning of July 29, Russian propagandists reported that "during the shelling" of the colony, 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war held on the facility's territory died.

A few days before the attack, soldiers of the Azov regiment were transferred to the very barracks that were at the epicenter of the explosions, and the intelligence officers themselves recorded artillery strikes in the direction of the settlement.

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General are supervising compliance with laws in the form of procedural guidance for the pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding the violation of laws and customs of war, through the use by the Russian occupation forces of an unidentified weapon at the place of detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war, namely the colony in the village of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, as a result of which about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war died and about 140 people from among Ukrainian prisoners of war were wounded, on the grounds of criminal offenses provided for in parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Day of Commemoration for Fallen Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces

Every year on July 29, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Commemoration for Fallen Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This day was established by a separate order of the SOF commander, Major General Oleksandr Trepak, as a symbol of deep respect for the heroism and sacrifice of Ukrainian special forces who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of the state.

The date July 29 holds special significance for the SOF. It was on this day in 2014, during a combat mission in the area of Snizhne, Donetsk region, that a special purpose group of the Third Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave was killed. The soldiers tried to rescue Ukrainian pilots shot down by the enemy, but fell into an ambush and engaged in an unequal battle.

The Day of Commemoration for Fallen SOF Soldiers is an opportunity for military and civilians to remember the price Ukraine pays for its freedom.

International Day of Sociocultural Diversity and the Fight against Discrimination

The purpose of this day is to draw public attention to the problem of discrimination, to spread the idea of peaceful coexistence and humanism, and to promote the diversity of cultures, which gives humanity the opportunity for self-expression and makes art multifaceted and unique.

International Tiger Day

Animal rights activists and simply wildlife enthusiasts in many countries around the world can join various events on the occasion of International Tiger Day.

The event was initiated in November 2010 at the International Forum on issues related to the conservation of tigers on Earth.

At the beginning of the 20th century, there were about 100,000 tigers in the wild. Today, this figure does not even reach four thousand. It is believed that the number of these animals in captivity is greater than in the wild. According to the American Association of Zoos and Aquariums, about 12,000 tigers are kept in captivity in the United States alone.

The reason for the total disappearance of tigers was human economic activity in the areas where tigers lived and uncontrolled hunting. Tiger skin was considered a good trophy, and many tiger organs are used in traditional Eastern medicine.

This led to the unfortunate extinction of three tiger subspecies: the Bali tiger in the 1930s, the Caspian tiger in the 1960s, and the Javan tiger in the 1970s.

It was in the 1970s that humanity began to take the first measures to preserve the tiger population in the wild.

India, home to more than half of the world's tiger population, declared the tiger its national animal, and in 1977, tiger hunting was banned in China. In Nepal, laws protecting tigers and their habitats were adopted in 1995.

Amur tigers are the largest in size. Their length from nose to tail tip can reach four meters, and their weight up to 300 kilograms.

Church holiday

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Kalinik. Kalinik was a preacher and theologian who lived in Cilicia during the reign of Emperor Diocletian, who persecuted Christians.

Despite the threat to his life, Kalinik continued to convert people to faith in the Lord. The preacher was seized, tortured long and cruelly, and then burned alive.

According to tradition, Kalinik worthily accepted a martyr's death with a prayer on his lips.

