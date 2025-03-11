Ban on discrimination in advertising: The Council adopted the draft law in the first reading

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17064 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107939 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169369 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106697 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343223 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173576 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144867 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196129 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124858 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
69%
"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38494 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86105 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24051 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11962 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20916 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17064 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86125 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107939 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169369 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160314 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20932 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24062 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38511 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47296 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135860 views
Ban on discrimination in advertising: The Council adopted the draft law in the first reading

Kyiv • UNN

 18269 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on new requirements for advertising. The document prohibits discriminatory advertising, the use of artificial intelligence, and establishes restrictions on the advertising of medicines and alcohol.

Ban on discrimination in advertising: The Council adopted the draft law in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law that establishes new requirements for advertising. In particular, it is planned to prohibit advertising that uses artificial intelligence, contains discriminatory content, and also establishes requirements for the advertising of medicines and alcohol. This is reported by UNN referring to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the draft law card No. 12253.

12253 - prevention of discriminatory advertising in accordance with the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Media". Adopted as a basis - 233 

- Zheleznyak reported.

According to the draft law, the concept of "discriminatory advertising" is clarified - advertising that contains or uses statements and/or images that are discriminatory based on race, skin color, political, religious, and other beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, ethnic or social origin, citizenship, nationality, family, social or property status, place of residence, occupation and nature of activities, language or other characteristics concerning an individual and/or group of individuals.

The concept of "direct advertising" is also introduced - a form of advertising distribution that is different from telemarketing, intended to directly create or support consumer awareness and interest regarding a person, idea, and/or product.

The list of what is prohibited from being advertised is also clarified:

  • to present statements or images that are discriminatory or incite hatred, hostility, or provoke violence against individuals or groups based on race, skin color, political, religious, and other beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, ethnic or social origin, citizenship, nationality, family, social or property status, place of residence, occupation and nature of activities, language or other characteristics, as well as those that discredit the goods of others;
    • to use images and/or voices (including modified or generated using artificial intelligence systems).

      The draft law also proposes to establish that the coverage of the activities of state authorities and local self-government bodies on order should not contain information that contributes to the formation and support of awareness, interest in a particular party, official as a member or leader of the party, their programs.

      Liquidation of territories and Prohibition of military personnel to appear in gambling ads: the Rada adopted a law04.12.24, 15:08 • 126367 views

      Advertising of alcoholic beverages, trademarks, and other objects of intellectual property under which alcoholic beverages are produced is prohibited:

      • in any audiovisual and audio media regardless of the technology of their distribution from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.;
        • in all printed media (except specialized publications);
          • by means of internal advertising;
            • through advertising events (except for special exhibition events regarding alcoholic beverages);
              • on the external and internal surfaces of public transport vehicles and the metro.

                Apple returns to advertising on X after more than a year of boycott13.02.25, 19:53 • 31381 view

                In addition, it is planned to establish a ban on the advertising of certain medicines, in particular, those whose use is allowed only by prescription; containing narcotic substances, psychotropic substances, and precursors.

                Advertising of doping substances and/or methods for their use in sports is prohibited. Advertising of healing practices to the mass audience, as well as advertising of traditional medicine services, is prohibited.

                Rada plans to ban advertising on medicines: the bill was adopted as a basis06.06.24, 15:07 • 19062 views

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                Politics
                Verkhovna Rada
                Yaroslav Zheleznyak
