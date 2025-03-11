Ban on discrimination in advertising: The Council adopted the draft law in the first reading
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on new requirements for advertising. The document prohibits discriminatory advertising, the use of artificial intelligence, and establishes restrictions on the advertising of medicines and alcohol.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law that establishes new requirements for advertising. In particular, it is planned to prohibit advertising that uses artificial intelligence, contains discriminatory content, and also establishes requirements for the advertising of medicines and alcohol. This is reported by UNN referring to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the draft law card No. 12253.
12253 - prevention of discriminatory advertising in accordance with the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Media". Adopted as a basis - 233
According to the draft law, the concept of "discriminatory advertising" is clarified - advertising that contains or uses statements and/or images that are discriminatory based on race, skin color, political, religious, and other beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, ethnic or social origin, citizenship, nationality, family, social or property status, place of residence, occupation and nature of activities, language or other characteristics concerning an individual and/or group of individuals.
The concept of "direct advertising" is also introduced - a form of advertising distribution that is different from telemarketing, intended to directly create or support consumer awareness and interest regarding a person, idea, and/or product.
The list of what is prohibited from being advertised is also clarified:
- to present statements or images that are discriminatory or incite hatred, hostility, or provoke violence against individuals or groups based on race, skin color, political, religious, and other beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, ethnic or social origin, citizenship, nationality, family, social or property status, place of residence, occupation and nature of activities, language or other characteristics, as well as those that discredit the goods of others;
- to use images and/or voices (including modified or generated using artificial intelligence systems).
The draft law also proposes to establish that the coverage of the activities of state authorities and local self-government bodies on order should not contain information that contributes to the formation and support of awareness, interest in a particular party, official as a member or leader of the party, their programs.
Liquidation of territories and Prohibition of military personnel to appear in gambling ads: the Rada adopted a law04.12.24, 15:08 • 126367 views
Advertising of alcoholic beverages, trademarks, and other objects of intellectual property under which alcoholic beverages are produced is prohibited:
- in any audiovisual and audio media regardless of the technology of their distribution from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.;
- in all printed media (except specialized publications);
- by means of internal advertising;
- through advertising events (except for special exhibition events regarding alcoholic beverages);
- on the external and internal surfaces of public transport vehicles and the metro.
Apple returns to advertising on X after more than a year of boycott13.02.25, 19:53 • 31381 view
In addition, it is planned to establish a ban on the advertising of certain medicines, in particular, those whose use is allowed only by prescription; containing narcotic substances, psychotropic substances, and precursors.
Advertising of doping substances and/or methods for their use in sports is prohibited. Advertising of healing practices to the mass audience, as well as advertising of traditional medicine services, is prohibited.
Rada plans to ban advertising on medicines: the bill was adopted as a basis06.06.24, 15:07 • 19062 views