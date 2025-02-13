Apple returns to advertising on X after more than a year of boycott

Apple has started advertising on the X platform (formerly Twitter) again after more than a year of hiatus. The company became one of many major brands that refused to advertise on X in 2023 due to the controversial behavior of the social network's owner Elon Musk. The Verge writes about it, UNN reports.

According to MacRumors, Apple and Apple TV accounts are currently promoting the privacy features of the Safari browser, as well as the Severance series on Apple TV Plus. The iPhone maker reportedly discussed the possibility of returning ads to the X back in January.

Why Apple and big brands boycotted X

In November 2023, Apple, along with such giants as Amazon, Disney, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, and IBM, stopped advertising on the platform. This happened after a scandal caused by Musk's statements supporting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and so-called "white pride.

Since then, X has faced harsh criticism for its inability to effectively moderate content, including the spread of disinformation, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and other manifestations of hatred. Musk has also repeatedly spoken out in a similar vein, which has only exacerbated the situation.

Nevertheless, in 2024, most brands resumed cooperation with X. According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is even planning to significantly increase advertising spending on the platform.

In August 2024, Elon Musk's company filed an antitrust lawsuit against a number of major advertisers, accusing them of an "illegal boycott." X stated that these companies conspired to "collectively withhold billions of dollars in advertising revenue" from the platform. At the same time, Apple is not on the list of defendants in this case.

The return of Apple and other major advertisers could be an important signal to the market as X tries to rebuild its financial position after losing a significant portion of its revenue.

At the same time, the platform remains under the control of European regulators. The EU has already recognized that X violates rules on advertising transparency, and its approach to content moderation continues to raise concerns.

