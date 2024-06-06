ukenru
Actual
Rada plans to ban advertising on medicines: the bill was adopted as a basis

Rada plans to ban advertising on medicines: the bill was adopted as a basis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19022 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill prohibiting placing any advertising or advertising and propaganda information about persons who are not manufacturers on the packaging of medicines.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that prohibits the application of any advertising information on the packaging of a medicinal product, as well as any information about other legal entities or individuals who are not the manufacturer. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11172.

Details

No. 11172-Prohibition of any advertising and advertising information on the packaging of medicinal products that contributes to the promotion of the medicinal product on the market, in particular, the formation of an opinion about the exclusivity and/or superiority of the medicinal product over the same medicinal product without applying such information. Za-258

Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, it is prohibited to apply any advertising information on the inner and outer packaging of medicines, as well as any information about other legal entities or individuals who are not the manufacturer.

In case of violation of the requirements for labeling a medicinal product, the Ministry of health may decide to temporarily suspend the validity of the registration certificate for such a medicinal product until the labeling of the medicinal product is brought into compliance.

Trade in such medicines will also be prohibited. In addition to medicines that are imported into the territory of Ukraine with labeling and instructions for use set out in the original language; medicines that are imported into the territory of Ukraine as humanitarian aid.

Recall

The Cabinet of ministers banned all forms of gambling advertising until the law on combating ludomania came into force.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
polandPoland

