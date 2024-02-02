ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 37671 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Danilov said that there is no document on Zaluzhny's resignation as of today

Danilov said that there is no document on Zaluzhny's resignation as of today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29975 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov commented on the situation regarding the allegations of some telegram channels, and subsequently some media outlets, about the alleged resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

There is currently no document on the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to Ukrainian Radio by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, commenting on the situation regarding the statements of some telegram channels, and after them some media outlets, about the alleged resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, UNN reports.

At the National Security and Defense Council, we do not work with speculation or other things other than documents, Oleksiy Danilov assured.

"There is no document on the resignation of the commander-in-chief as of today. If a document appears, then we can ask for opinions and talk about something. Until then, I would not advise anyone to raise these waves, to start saying that something has happened. You know that this is very destabilizing for the army itself, and it is not good for them. If there are certain documents, then we can talk about it.

What is published by reputable publications sometimes contains things that are not entirely true. I am aware of what I am talking about. Sometimes people are accused of things that did not happen. Today, we live in a world where, unfortunately, information wars last 24 hours a day and have a very powerful effect on the subconscious," said Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. 

Recall

On January 29, 2024, in the evening, reports began to appear on social media that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly signed a decree on the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. 

The official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine wrote: "Dear journalists, we are answering all of them at once: No, this is not true." 

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov denied the information about the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, which began to appear on the Internet in the evening of January 29. Serhiy Nikiforov said this in a comment to Suspilne. "There is no subject of conversation, there was no dismissal, I can't say anything else," the president's spokesman said . When asked whether Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had received a request for his dismissal, Nikiforov replied: "I repeat to you once again - there is no subject of conversation".

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
suspilneSuspilne
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

