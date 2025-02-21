Danes support sending their military to Ukraine as peacekeepers - poll

According to a new poll, 53 percent of Danish citizens are ready to send a peacekeeping force to Ukraine, including Danish soldiers.

If the peace process between Ukraine and Russia requires the deployment of a peacekeeping force, Denmark should participate with soldiers from its own army.

Some 53% of respondents said that “Denmark should participate in any future deployment of soldiers,” according to a poll released by Ritzau on Friday.

The survey also confirmed that Danish citizens have a generally positive attitude towards cooperation with Ukrainians.

66 percent believe that Ukraine should be accepted into the EU, and 68 percent believe that it should be accepted into NATO.

