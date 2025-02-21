ukenru
Danes support sending their military to Ukraine as peacekeepers - poll

Danes support sending their military to Ukraine as peacekeepers - poll

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21443 views

53% of Danish citizens support the participation of the Danish military in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Most Danes also favor Ukraine's accession to the EU (66%) and NATO (68%).

According to a new poll, 53 percent of Danish citizens are ready to send a peacekeeping force to Ukraine, including Danish soldiers.

Transmits to UNN from Voxmeter for Ritzau and Ekstra Bladet.

If the peace process between Ukraine and Russia requires the deployment of a peacekeeping force, Denmark should participate with soldiers from its own army.

Some 53% of respondents said that “Denmark should participate in any future deployment of soldiers,” according to a poll released by Ritzau on Friday.

The survey also confirmed that Danish citizens have a generally positive attitude towards cooperation with Ukrainians.

66 percent believe that Ukraine should be accepted into the EU, and 68 percent believe that it should be accepted into NATO.

Recall

The President of Ukraine discussed European affairs and peace with Mette Frederiksen. Zelenskyy thanked for the supply of weapons and joint production.

Ambassador of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar announced the preparation of the 46th military aid package from Poland, which may arrive by March

Sweden's sending peacekeepers to post-war Ukraine is “possible” - PM17.02.25, 13:32 • 29148 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
denmarkDenmark
swedenSweden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Danes support sending their military to Ukraine as peacekeepers - poll | УНН