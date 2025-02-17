Sweden's sending peacekeepers to post-war Ukraine is “possible” - PM

Sweden will consider contributing to a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday, adding that progress in negotiations must be made before any such decision is made, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

"We will take part in these discussions, and of course it is absolutely a possibility," Kristersson said on the sidelines of a military exercise in Stockholm, answering a question from Reuters about whether Sweden would want to contribute to the force.

"There has to be a very clear mandate for this force, and I don't think we will be able to see that until we move further in these negotiations. But Sweden, we are usually a part of strengthening security in our part of the world, so I foresee that we will be a part of it this time," Kristersson said.

Kristersson's comments came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was ready to send British troops to Ukraine to perform peacekeeping tasks, as he tried to show the United States that European countries should play a role in negotiations to end the war, the newspaper writes.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard told Swedish Radio on Monday that a just and sustainable peace that respects international law must first be organized.

"Once we establish such a peace, we have to ensure that it is sustained, and then our government does not rule anything out," she said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of expected talks with Russian officials aimed at ending Moscow's nearly three-year war in Ukraine.