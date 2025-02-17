Sweden's sending peacekeepers to post-war Ukraine is “possible” - PM

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 12179 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53889 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77821 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78477 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118237 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101259 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113097 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116737 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153851 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91605 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59367 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27834 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89017 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49590 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106970 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144442 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176748 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49590 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89017 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134454 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136366 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164584 views
Sweden's sending peacekeepers to post-war Ukraine is “possible” - PM

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29154 views

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson has stated his readiness to consider participation in a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine. The decision will depend on progress in peace talks and a clear mandate for such a force.

Sweden will consider contributing to a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday, adding that progress in negotiations must be made before any such decision is made, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

"We will take part in these discussions, and of course it is absolutely a possibility," Kristersson said on the sidelines of a military exercise in Stockholm, answering a question from Reuters about whether Sweden would want to contribute to the force.

"There has to be a very clear mandate for this force, and I don't think we will be able to see that until we move further in these negotiations. But Sweden, we are usually a part of strengthening security in our part of the world, so I foresee that we will be a part of it this time," Kristersson said.

Kristersson's comments came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was ready to send British troops to Ukraine to perform peacekeeping tasks, as he tried to show the United States that European countries should play a role in negotiations to end the war, the newspaper writes.

Britain is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure security17.02.25, 03:02 • 48282 views

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard told Swedish Radio on Monday that a just and sustainable peace that respects international law must first be organized.

"Once we establish such a peace, we have to ensure that it is sustained, and then our government does not rule anything out," she said.

Addendum

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of expected talks with Russian officials aimed at ending Moscow's nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
reutersReuters
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising