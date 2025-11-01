CSAP instead of TCC: almost 4,000 applications submitted on the first day

$42.080.01
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
02:06 PM • 18167 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 28008 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 48407 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
November 1, 06:00 AM • 46229 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 37772 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 51601 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 42414 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37025 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36455 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
US refuses to resume trade talks with Canada
Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv: one person killed, 15 wounded
EU creates new system for rapid deployment of troops and equipment - CPD
New Moldovan government led by Alexandru Munteanu sworn in
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 48421 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 53906 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Mykolaiv
Dnipro
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
CSAP instead of TCC: almost 4,000 applications submitted on the first day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Ukrainians can now apply for a deferral from mobilization at CSAPs, as well as through the Reserve+ application. On the first day, almost 4,000 applications were submitted, and over 720,000 deferrals were automatically extended.

CSAP instead of TCC: almost 4,000 applications submitted on the first day

Ukrainians have been given the opportunity to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs. On the first day, almost 4,000 applications were submitted. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Starting today, Ukrainians have the opportunity to apply for a deferment from mobilization in the Reserve+ application and at ASCs. The new team of the Ministry of Defense implemented this feature from scratch in just three months. Now there is no need to go to the TCC, stand in line, or communicate with officials — everything is fast and convenient online or at the nearest ASC, without any corruption risks.

- Fedorov said.

According to him, this is part of a large-scale reform, the results of which are already visible on the first day.

Fedorov also published important facts about the digitalization of obtaining a deferment:

  • automatic extension of deferments;

    Over 720,000 deferments have already been extended. If the data is already in state registers, no action is required from the person; the deferment will be extended automatically.

    • digital format is a priority;

      Over 80% of requests for deferment extensions are submitted through Reserve+ — without paper certificates and personal visits.

      • ASCs instead of TCCs.

        To apply for a deferment, you can now contact the nearest ASC instead of standing in line at the TCC. On the first day, almost 4,000 applications were submitted.

        Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 101.11.25, 08:00 • 46247 views

