CSAP instead of TCC: almost 4,000 applications submitted on the first day

Ukrainians have been given the opportunity to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs. On the first day, almost 4,000 applications were submitted. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Starting today, Ukrainians have the opportunity to apply for a deferment from mobilization in the Reserve+ application and at ASCs. The new team of the Ministry of Defense implemented this feature from scratch in just three months. Now there is no need to go to the TCC, stand in line, or communicate with officials — everything is fast and convenient online or at the nearest ASC, without any corruption risks. - Fedorov said.

According to him, this is part of a large-scale reform, the results of which are already visible on the first day.

Fedorov also published important facts about the digitalization of obtaining a deferment:

automatic extension of deferments;

Over 720,000 deferments have already been extended. If the data is already in state registers, no action is required from the person; the deferment will be extended automatically.

digital format is a priority;

Over 80% of requests for deferment extensions are submitted through Reserve+ — without paper certificates and personal visits.

ASCs instead of TCCs.

To apply for a deferment, you can now contact the nearest ASC instead of standing in line at the TCC. On the first day, almost 4,000 applications were submitted.

