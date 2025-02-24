Cross talks to preserve the western union's resistance to russia: Macron heads to Washington as EU delegation heads to Kyiv

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 5452 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 19836 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 15791 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 103135 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 84752 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110843 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116184 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144638 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115056 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168331 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 81386 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 36687 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 63548 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101014 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 25041 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 19836 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 103135 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135739 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168331 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 7884 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130614 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132616 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161296 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140810 views
Cross talks to preserve the western union's resistance to russia: Macron heads to Washington as EU delegation heads to Kyiv

Cross talks to preserve the western union's resistance to russia: Macron heads to Washington as EU delegation heads to Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23540 views

European leaders make parallel visits to the United States and Ukraine to preserve the Western alliance. The EU delegation is preparing a €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine, and Macron will discuss relations with Russia with Trump.

European leaders are trying to save the Western alliance and keep Donald Trump on the side of Ukraine's interests. French President Emmanuel Macron is in Washington, D.C., for talks with the U.S. president at the beginning of the week. The British Prime Minister is preparing to meet with Trump. An EU delegation with Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa is to arrive in Kyiv.

Transmits UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

After the shock of a series of statements by the new US administration, representatives of the countries intensified their political tour to the US and, at the same time, to Kyiv. The key goal was to try to save the traditional Western alliance against the backdrop of developing contacts between the US and Russia. 

Monday, February 24, which is the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is also the date of French President Emmanuel Macron's planned visit to the United States for talks with President Trump.

Politico writes that the French leader will discuss, among other things, the threat of compromises that the White House is agreeing to in negotiations on a new stage of relations with Russia:

(Allowing Russia) to win in Ukraine would be a ‘huge strategic mistake’, Macron said in comments ahead of the trip.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to hold a meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Meanwhile, other EU representatives are scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital. 

The delegation will include President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa, as well as leaders from Spain, the Nordic and Baltic countries, and a number of other countries, including non-EU NATO members.

According to Politico's sources , "the relevant officials are currently working on a military support package for Ukraine, which is expected to cost at least 20 billion euros.

This week, Europeans are primarily thinking about the need to strengthen Europe's position and demonstrate support for Ukraine.

We need to learn that [Trump] can make radically hostile decisions if he is offended. We need to... develop a security plan for Europe at a time when public opinion is not ready. And you can't do that and manage the withdrawal of about 100,000 American soldiers from Europe. This is why we cannot break [with Trump]

- a European diplomat told the publication on condition of anonymity.

Recall

Ukraine's president has warned of negative consequences of a potential meeting between Trump and Putin before talks with Kyiv. Such a meeting could undermine Ukrainian society's trust in the United States and worsen relations with Europe.

Trump says “good talks” with Putin, not Ukraine21.02.25, 22:29 • 29129 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

