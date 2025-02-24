Cross talks to preserve the western union's resistance to russia: Macron heads to Washington as EU delegation heads to Kyiv

European leaders are trying to save the Western alliance and keep Donald Trump on the side of Ukraine's interests. French President Emmanuel Macron is in Washington, D.C., for talks with the U.S. president at the beginning of the week. The British Prime Minister is preparing to meet with Trump. An EU delegation with Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa is to arrive in Kyiv.

After the shock of a series of statements by the new US administration, representatives of the countries intensified their political tour to the US and, at the same time, to Kyiv. The key goal was to try to save the traditional Western alliance against the backdrop of developing contacts between the US and Russia.

Monday, February 24, which is the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is also the date of French President Emmanuel Macron's planned visit to the United States for talks with President Trump.

Politico writes that the French leader will discuss, among other things, the threat of compromises that the White House is agreeing to in negotiations on a new stage of relations with Russia:

(Allowing Russia) to win in Ukraine would be a ‘huge strategic mistake’, Macron said in comments ahead of the trip.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to hold a meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Meanwhile, other EU representatives are scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital.

The delegation will include President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa, as well as leaders from Spain, the Nordic and Baltic countries, and a number of other countries, including non-EU NATO members.

According to Politico's sources , "the relevant officials are currently working on a military support package for Ukraine, which is expected to cost at least 20 billion euros.

This week, Europeans are primarily thinking about the need to strengthen Europe's position and demonstrate support for Ukraine.

We need to learn that [Trump] can make radically hostile decisions if he is offended. We need to... develop a security plan for Europe at a time when public opinion is not ready. And you can't do that and manage the withdrawal of about 100,000 American soldiers from Europe. This is why we cannot break [with Trump] - a European diplomat told the publication on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine's president has warned of negative consequences of a potential meeting between Trump and Putin before talks with Kyiv. Such a meeting could undermine Ukrainian society's trust in the United States and worsen relations with Europe.

Trump says “good talks” with Putin, not Ukraine