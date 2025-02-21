ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20284 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39479 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 78746 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 47099 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110265 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96754 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116597 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148910 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Trump says “good talks” with Putin, not Ukraine

Trump says “good talks” with Putin, not Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29218 views

At a meeting with governors in the White House, Trump spoke about his talks with Putin and Ukraine. The former US president criticized Ukraine's actions and said that the war would not have started under his presidency.

US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with governors at the White House that he had "good negotiations" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but not with Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to ABC.

Details

After welcoming Republican and Democratic governors to the White House, Trump went on to talk about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"I had very good negotiations with Putin," Trump said. "And I had not so good negotiations with Ukraine.

"They don't have any cards, but they play hard," he continued. "But we're not going to let it continue. This war is terrible. It would never have happened if I were president. But it has happened.

Trump calls Zelensky a “dictator”: how European leaders react19.02.2025, 22:19 • 141118 views

The publication notes that the comments came amid Trump stepping up criticism of Ukraine, calling Vladimir Zelensky a "dictator" and falsely accusing Ukraine of starting a war. Earlier this week, the US and Russia held talks on ending the conflict, to which Zelensky was not invited.

Putin is not obliged to sign a peace agreement, and Zelensky is “not very important” in the negotiations - Trump21.02.2025, 18:53 • 32164 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

