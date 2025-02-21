Trump says “good talks” with Putin, not Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with governors at the White House that he had "good negotiations" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but not with Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to ABC.

Details

After welcoming Republican and Democratic governors to the White House, Trump went on to talk about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"I had very good negotiations with Putin," Trump said. "And I had not so good negotiations with Ukraine.

"They don't have any cards, but they play hard," he continued. "But we're not going to let it continue. This war is terrible. It would never have happened if I were president. But it has happened.

Trump calls Zelensky a “dictator”: how European leaders react

The publication notes that the comments came amid Trump stepping up criticism of Ukraine, calling Vladimir Zelensky a "dictator" and falsely accusing Ukraine of starting a war. Earlier this week, the US and Russia held talks on ending the conflict, to which Zelensky was not invited.

Putin is not obliged to sign a peace agreement, and Zelensky is “not very important” in the negotiations - Trump