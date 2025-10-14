Countering pressure from China and Russia: Europe's first rare-earth magnet factory opens in Estonia

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 3138 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 6826 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 9352 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 9454 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 13028 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 13964 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 15697 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 17534 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 27246 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34903 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
75%
751mm
Popular news
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 24872 views
Hamas released Ukrainian Maksym Kharkin after 738 days in captivityOctober 14, 01:31 AM • 10088 views
Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISWOctober 14, 02:36 AM • 7466 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 24233 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 13946 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 47945 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 47942 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 55649 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 52112 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 56472 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Kaya Kallas
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Gaza Strip
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 23232 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 27905 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 29536 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 29290 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 56766 views
Actual
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Financial Times
Time (magazine)

Countering pressure from China and Russia: Europe's first rare-earth magnet factory opens in Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Europe's first rare-earth magnet factory, owned by Neo Performance Materials, has opened in Estonia. The enterprise is capable of annually producing magnets for 1 million electric vehicles and 1,000 wind turbines, reducing dependence on China.

Countering pressure from China and Russia: Europe's first rare-earth magnet factory opens in Estonia

In an attempt to protect the critical minerals industry, a factory located deep in Estonia offers products to automotive and environmentally friendly industry customers. UNN writes with reference to Politico.

Details

On the outskirts of Europe, in Estonia, relatively close to the borders with the Russian Federation, a new magnet factory owned by Neo Performance Materials has started operating.

"The future of Europe's competitiveness is already here," Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said at the factory's opening last month.

The enterprise is expected to be able to produce magnets for 1 million electric vehicles and 1,000 generators for wind energy annually. This is a rather important detail: the corresponding magnets make electrical systems more efficient, and the demand for them is currently growing rapidly.

It is believed that the project can be an effective asset in matters of dependence on important minerals, countering the pressure of the PRC, and also an eloquent response to the aggression of the Russian Federation. By the way, on the very day of the factory's opening ceremony, Russian military aircraft invaded Estonian airspace.

So it is known that the factory is managed by Neo, Estonia and the province around Narva consider it vital for their future. From the EU side, there is quite active attention: the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, even brought a magnet made in Narva to the G7 summit in Canada in June 2025.

Reference

Magnets are made from rare earth elements — metals, the extraction and processing of which are concentrated mainly in China. Previously, there was no industrial production in Europe. But now there is a factory, and moreover, it is located near the Russian border.

East of the factory, on each bank of the Narva River, which forms the EU and NATO border with Russia, there is a fortress.

- Politico reports.

Recall

The US and China are fighting over rare earth metals, which affects economic stability.

Estonia will completely stop importing Russian natural gas, including liquefied gas, from next year, according to a government decision of September 18.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyTechnologies
Electricity
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
NATO
Canada
China
Ursula von der Leyen
Estonia