05:45 PM • 4394 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 15497 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 21863 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 32443 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 48733 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 48048 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 26581 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 46182 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24307 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 34665 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
Advertisement
Could lead to armed confrontation with NATO: UK Foreign Secretary on Russia's actions in the airspace of Poland, Romania, and Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that Russia's reckless actions in the airspace of Poland, Romania, and Estonia threaten a direct conflict with NATO. She emphasized that the Alliance is ready to defend the skies and territory of its allies.

Could lead to armed confrontation with NATO: UK Foreign Secretary on Russia's actions in the airspace of Poland, Romania, and Estonia

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warned that Russia's reckless actions in the airspace of Poland, Romania, and Estonia pose a serious threat of direct conflict with NATO. She emphasized that the alliance is ready to defend the skies and territory of its allies, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The head of the British Foreign Ministry stated that Russia continues to "violate its most basic obligations under the UN Charter" through "escalating" attacks on Ukraine and "reckless" acts of invading the airspace of Poland, Romania, and Estonia. She added that "in the worst case, they are a deliberate attempt to undermine the territorial integrity of sovereign states and European security."

President Putin, I say that your reckless actions risk leading to a direct armed confrontation between NATO and Russia.

- she stated.

The head of the British Foreign Ministry noted that although the alliance is defensive, Russia should have no illusions about this.

We are ready to take all necessary measures to protect NATO's skies and NATO's territory. We are vigilant. We are determined, and if we need to confront aircraft operating without permission in NATO airspace, we will do so.

- Cooper emphasized.

Earlier, UNN wrote that at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned Russia about serious consequences if a missile or other object enters NATO airspace. This happened after Russian fighters invaded Estonian airspace and drones flew over Poland.

Alona Utkina

