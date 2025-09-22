Could lead to armed confrontation with NATO: UK Foreign Secretary on Russia's actions in the airspace of Poland, Romania, and Estonia

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warned that Russia's reckless actions in the airspace of Poland, Romania, and Estonia pose a serious threat of direct conflict with NATO. She emphasized that the alliance is ready to defend the skies and territory of its allies, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The head of the British Foreign Ministry stated that Russia continues to "violate its most basic obligations under the UN Charter" through "escalating" attacks on Ukraine and "reckless" acts of invading the airspace of Poland, Romania, and Estonia. She added that "in the worst case, they are a deliberate attempt to undermine the territorial integrity of sovereign states and European security."

President Putin, I say that your reckless actions risk leading to a direct armed confrontation between NATO and Russia. - she stated.

The head of the British Foreign Ministry noted that although the alliance is defensive, Russia should have no illusions about this.

We are ready to take all necessary measures to protect NATO's skies and NATO's territory. We are vigilant. We are determined, and if we need to confront aircraft operating without permission in NATO airspace, we will do so. - Cooper emphasized.

Earlier, UNN wrote that at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned Russia about serious consequences if a missile or other object enters NATO airspace. This happened after Russian fighters invaded Estonian airspace and drones flew over Poland.