President of the European Council António Costa stated that the European Union must draw conclusions from the new US national security strategy, accusing Washington of attempting to influence political processes in the EU. He emphasized the need to strengthen defense capabilities, reinforce Europe's sovereignty, and be ready to take on a leadership role in NATO. This is reported by DPA, writes UNN.

We need to focus on building a Europe that must understand that relations between allies and alliances after World War II have changed. - Costa said during a speech in Paris.

He strongly criticized the accusations of censorship of freedom of speech in Europe and the approval of "the growing influence of patriotic European parties," as stated in the US strategy.

We cannot accept this threat of interference in Europe's political life. The United States cannot replace European citizens in deciding which parties are right and which are wrong. - Costa stated.

He criticized the influence of some American technology companies, stating that "there will be no freedom of speech if the freedom of information of citizens is sacrificed for the protection of the technological oligarchs of the United States."

Costa, who is responsible for achieving compromises among EU leaders, as well as for the bloc's relations with international leaders, called on Europeans to continue intensifying rearmament efforts.

The United States remains an important ally. The United States is an important economic partner. But our Europe must be sovereign in this matter. This also has consequences from the point of view of our security and militarily. - he noted.

Costa stated that Europe must be ready to replace the US in NATO leadership in the near future.

The US security strategy, according to him, shows that Washington's interest in ending Russia's war against Ukraine is not in a just and lasting peace, but in ending hostilities to restore relations with Moscow.

Costa warned that many European leaders believed they had good relations with Russia until the war proved otherwise.

"I believe that no one can ignore the fact that we cannot have stable relations with Russia, as Russia remains a threat to our security."

Recall

On December 5, the United States updated its national security strategy, which provides for the restoration of relations with Russia, the cessation of the war in Ukraine, and the prevention of NATO expansion. The document also emphasizes the independent strengthening of Europe's defense and the importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed the US, emphasizing that Europe is its closest ally, not a problem. This happened after the update of the US national security strategy, which provides for the restoration of relations with Russia.

Russia positively assessed the wording in the updated US national security strategy regarding non-expansion of NATO. However, the Kremlin will closely monitor the practical implementation of the document.